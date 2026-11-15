Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is coming — display, cameras, battery and everything else we know so far

Samsung is mixing things up by offering a fourth version of the Samsung Galaxy S27. But this isn't another super-skinny Edge; it's the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro. This phone is expected to sit between the Plus and Ultra models, offering more premium features than a Plus, but at a slightly lower price tag than the Ultra.

Obviously this is a brand new kind of phone, so it's not like we can look back at previous generations to guess at what might be coming. This makes the S27 Pro a lot more mysterious than the rest of the S27 series. Thankfully, though, the rumors have already started coming, revealing key details about the phone.

Here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro so far.

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro: Rumored specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro (rumored) Main Display 6.5-inches Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Storage 256/512/1TB RAM 12/16GB Front Camera 16MP Rear Cameras 200MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP with 3x optical soom Battery 5200 mAh Charging 60W

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro: Design and display

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The Galaxy S27 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.5-inch display, which will sit between the 6.3-inch Galaxy S27 and the 6.7-inch Galaxy S27 Plus. This effectively means that the S27 series will feature a whole range of screen sizes, letting you decide how big your phone wants to be.

Samsung is also expected to add the Privacy Display to the Pro model. This means you won't have to buy the Ultra in order to take prevent people from snooping at your phone screen without you realizing.

On top of that, Samsung is rumored to be utilizing the brighter M16 OLED panel, with a special feature to account for the fact the privacy Display dims the screen — even when it's not in use.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro: Performance

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While the S27 Ultra is expected to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, leaks claim the Pro will be missing out. Instead it should pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, the direct successor to the Gen 5 chip that powers most flagship Android phones.

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Beyond this we don't know that much about the chip in question, other than the fact it won't be as powerful as the Extreme variant. Presumably Samsung will opt for a custom "for Galaxy" chip that offers more performance power than the standard model, and it's guaranteed to be faster than the Gen 5 chip. But that's all we know for the time being.

It's safe to say that the S27 Pro will have 12GB of RAM, at least on the models with smaller storage variants. RAM costs are through the roof, and Samsung is one of many phone makers that is limiting 16GB of RAM to phones with at least 1TB of storage. That stinks for on-device AI, though it should help keep costs under control.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro: Cameras

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Like the rest of the S27 series, the Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to come with a triple-lens camera setup. According to database leaks the phone will have the same 200MP main camera lens are the Ultra, paired with a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom.

The selfie camera will reportedly user a 16MP sensor, with the Pro and Ultra featuring the same front-facing hardware.

There have been rumors that we could see a 12MP telephoto lens or one with 50MP resolution and 3.5x optical zoom. But considering the Pro model is supposed to be cheaper and less impressive than the Ultra, it makes sense that Samsung would nerf it by repurposing the secondary telephoto lens from the S26 Ultra for an extra year.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro: Software & AI

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Like other Galaxy phones, we know that the Galaxy S27 Pro will have a heavy software focus, though we don't actually know what that might entail. We assume that the phone will run on OneUI 9.5, which is currently in early development, and Galaxy AI will likely play a large role in that update.

Beyond that, we have no idea what changes might be made, or what new software features Samsung will offer. So we'll just have to wait until Galaxy Unpacked to find out, or hope that the details leak between now and January.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro: Battery

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Samsung is rumored to be utilizing silicon carbon batteries in the Galaxy S27 series, just as it did with the Z Fold 8 series. This means that the S27 Pro will likely have better battery density, allowing for more power to be squeezed into the same amount of space.

For that reason it's claimed that the S27 Pro will feature a 5,200 mAh battery, which is actually 200mAh more than we saw in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Considering the screen is smaller, and the chip is likely more efficient, it'll be interesting to see how the battery life compares between the two phones.

Charging speed is expected to top out at 60W, with 25W wireless charging. On top of that, rumors claim that the S27 Pro and Ultra will be the only two phones to offer full Qi2 magnetic charging — without needing any special cases.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro: Outlook

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There's still a lot we don't know about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, and only time can help fill in those gaps. It's likely that more rumors will appear in the coming weeks and months, helping to build a better picture of the phone, but until then we can only speculate as to what this device might have to offer.

That said, it is looking like the S27 Pro will be filling a small niche in the S27 lineup. Acting as a device for those people that want premium features, like high resolution cameras, but don't necessarily want to go overboard on the large (and expensive) Ultra model. It's a bold strategy from Samsung, especially since the S27 is expected to be more expensive than the S26 series, and only time will tell whether it will pay off.

It's all probably going to hinge on how its price compares to the Ultra and Plus models.

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