Man Utd vs Aston Villa FREE streams: How to watch Premier League 2026/27 online from anywhere

Watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa, as Michael Carrick's team attempt to secure a morale-boosting victory ahead of the international break.

Was that a turning point? Man Utd's thrilling comeback victory over Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday certainly gave the club a much-needed lift, but Michael Carrick himself admitted afterwards that one game counts for little. The manager remains under pressure, and a defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday could spell the end of his tenure.

On the other hand, a Man Utd victory would potentially earn Carrick a stay of execution. He remains popular with matchgoing fans, and the team's problems are far from his doing alone. On Sunday he will be up against a master of the trade in Unai Emery, who is set to sign a new deal with Aston Villa after attracting interest from Man Utd.

Villa lost 3-0 to Barcelona in midweek, but they are on a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. However, their recent record at Old Trafford is poor: Man Utd have won five home matches in a row against their upcoming opponents. Make it six on Sunday and Carrick may well still be in charge after the international break

Here's how to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world, including for FREE.

Watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa for FREE

U.S. fans can watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa live on USA Network, which you can access via YouTube TV's 21-day free trial.

Hulu with Live TV and Fubo also carry USA Network and come with free-trial periods.

Away from the US? Unlock your free trial with Proton VPN (75% off).

How to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. One of our favorites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 70% off.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa.

How to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa live streams in the U.S.

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As mentioned above, Man Utd vs Aston Villa is live on USA Network in the US.

You can access USA Network in a number of ways. Cable is one method, but if you're a cord-cutter you have plenty of options.

Services like Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all carry USA Network - and you can currently get a free trial with each of them.

Not in the U.S. right now? Use a VPN while traveling overseas to watch live streams from your usual subscription.

How to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa live streams in the U.K.

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Sky Sports is showing Man Utd vs Aston Villa in the U.K, with live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Plans start from £35/month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22/month.

You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

Those abroad can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as Proton VPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa live streams in Canada

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Man Utd vs Aston Villa is available to watch on Fubo in Canada.

Prices start at CA$31.49/month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. You can also access Fubo's Premier League coverage through an eligible DAZN subscription.

Temporarily away from the Great White North? Don't let that stop you - you can still watch the Premier League via a VPN like Proton VPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa live streams in Australia

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Stan Sport is the place to go to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$29.99/month — that's AU$9.99 for the Basic package and AU$20 for the Sports add-on.

Outside of Australia today? Use Proton VPN and stream online from anywhere.

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