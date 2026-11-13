People are spraying vinegar on their front doors this November (and it's not for cleaning)

When it comes to cleaning tasks, I’ve always relied on my trusted white vinegar to come to the rescue. Be it cleaning surface stains or giving my windows a streak-free finish, there are so many uses for white vinegar around the home.

But why exactly are people spraying vinegar on their front doors this season? While your first thought might be to simply clean the surface thoroughly, you’ll be mistaken.

According to a University of Minnesota Extension study, diluted white vinegar can deter pests like ants and spiders from taking refuge in your home. So all of a sudden, layering it on your front door makes sense. Here’s why.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Why do pests hate white vinegar?

Ants crawling over a wall outside (Image credit: Shutterstock)

It seems like white vinegar can do so much more than cleaning and limescale removal; it also makes a great natural ant and pest repellent. Not only do ants have a highly sensitive sense of smell and can be overwhelmed by the strong vinegar odor, but it can also clean up ant pheromone paths — disrupting them from guiding others toward food and moisture sources.

Essentially, spraying white vinegar eliminates the chemical scent trails ants leave behind, helping to prevent an infestation in your home. Which is why it’s a good idea to target potential entryways such as around the front door frame, baseboards, and cracks.

Essentially, spraying white vinegar eliminates the chemical scent trails ants leave behind, helping to prevent an infestation in your home.

Bear in mind that using vinegar is only a short-term fix rather than a long-term deterrent.

And this isn’t guaranteed to banish a persistent pest problem or a full infestation. In that case, it’s always best to call a professional local pest control service to handle it.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to spray vinegar on your front door

White vinegar bottle on countertop (Image credit: Future)

Simply mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle to create a mild solution. Then, spray this mixture around your front door, making sure to target any small gaps or crevices where ants might enter. This process helps erase chemical trails left by ants and temporarily interrupts their activity. What’s more, it’s cheap, chemical-free, and only takes seconds to do.

Also, since white vinegar has a high acidity level, take care to protect nearby plants and sensitive surfaces from potential damage.

Alternatively, experts advise soaking cotton wool balls in peppermint essential oil before putting them around door frames. The strong fragrance will be too overpowering for such pests and will prevent them from entering.

Handcraft Blends Peppermint Essential Oil: $9 at Amazon This pure peppermint oil is paraben free, and provides a fresh scent. Versatile to use in aromatherapy, or in an oil or reed diffuser. And while the fragrance is pleasant to our senses, it is also known to be a natural pest repellent.

For more pest tips, be sure to clear this one thing in their yard to prevent rats this fall.

NOTE: Do NOT use peppermint oil if you have pets as this is toxic when inhaled or ingested.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.