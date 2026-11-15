I've covered Black Friday for over a decade — here are the TV deals I'm recommending to my own friends and family
The best deals on OLED TVs, Mini-LED TVs and more
TV deals are the meat and potatoes of Black Friday. From Best Buy to Walmart, practically every retailer is offering Black Friday TV deals. Most of them are good, but only a few of them are exceptional. I've been tracking Black Friday TV deals for over a decade, so when it comes to standout deals — I'm your guy.
Right now there's one deal I recommend above all the rest: the LG 55-inch C6 4K OLED TV for $999 at Best Buy. That's 50% off one of our favorite TVs. (I own an older LG OLED C-series TV and still marvel at its image quality).
If your budget is a little tighter, the TCL 65-inch QM6K QD-Mini LED TV for $598 at Walmart is another epic deal. The TCL QM6K has been one of our go-to recommendations for folks looking for a quality screen on a budget. It's perfect for anyone who wants to upgrade to a dependable, good-looking TV without spending too much.
Those are just two of my favorite Black Friday TV deals that are live right now. Scroll down below to check out my top picks this weekend. For more deals, check out our full Black Friday deals guide.
Quick Links
- shop all TV deals at Amazon
- Roku 32" Select Series 1080p TV: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon
- LG 75" 4K TV: was $528 now $498 @ Walmart
- LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $599 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 75" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,399 now $747 @ Amazon
- TCL 75" QM6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $999 now $797 @ Amazon
- TCL 98" 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $898 @ Walmart
- Samsung 65" S84H 4K OLED TV: was $2,099 now $899 @ Best Buy
- TCL 75" QM8L SQD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,397 @ Amazon
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy
Best TV Deals
It won't win any awards for picture quality, but this is one of the easiest room upgrades you could make. The 32-inch Roku smart TV comes with a bright, clear 1080p display and the same simple interface as their streaming devices. It’s compact, quick to set up, and gets you straight into Netflix, Disney+ and live TV without any fuss.
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Finding a name-brand 75-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the 75-inch LG UA75 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a7 Gen8 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support, and built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. But act fast — the 86-inch model has already sold out.
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The LG B6 is the best entry-level OLED TV of 2026. It supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the price. This 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
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We recommend the Hisense U6SF Pro as the best value TV for sports. This affordable Mini-LED TV is somewhere between an entry-level and mid-range model, but there's no denying that it packs a ton of value behind a relatively reasonable price tag. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz) and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish. It's the budget-friendly, big-screen TV to buy if you want excellent visibility during day games.
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The TCL QM6K has been one of our go-to recommendations for folks looking for a quality screen on a budget. This TV's Mini-LEDs offer better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors. In fact, in our TCL QM6K review, my colleague Malcolm McMillan described being "blown away by the picture quality." It supports 4K gaming at 120Hz across two of its HDMI inputs and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K/144Hz performance. This gaming support is about as good as you'll find in this price bracket.
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Want a big-screen TV without having to pay a fortune? The 98-inch TCL Q-Series TV is on sale for an unprecedented price of $898. Powered by Google TV, it features up to a 144Hz refresh rate for low-latency console and PC gaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and support for all of the HDR formats like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG. You'll be hard-pressed to find a 98-inch TV at this price.
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This Samsung 65-inch OLED TV just crashed to $899 at Best Buy. That's a great price for any 65-inch OLED TV. While we haven't reviewed the S84H model yet, Samsung consistently makes some of the best OLED TVs on the market, so I feel confident recommending this one.
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LG's latest mid-range OLED is only a marginal upgrade over its predecessor from last year (the LG C5), but this huge discount means you don't have to settle for the 2025 model. It boasts all of the benefits of OLED technology like perfect black levels, pixel-level dimming and ultra-wide viewing angles, and the C6 even offers better HDR brightness than last-year's C5.
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The QM8L is a 2026 TV from TCL. It's a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4-star rating in our TCL QM8L review for its sensational contrast, its thorough collection of features and, of course, its eye-popping color, the latter of which is made possible by TCL's intriguing new display technology.
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Shop more deals
- shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
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