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Microsoft Outlook down for over 100,000 users — live updates on outage

Productivity is grinding to a halt

News
By
last updated
Outlook
(Image credit: © Shutterstock)

Something is seriously wrong with Microsoft Outlook, as more than 100,000 users are flocking to the popular outage-reporting website Downdetector to report issues. When that many reports roll in for one service, it's clear whatever is happening is widespread.

For its part, Microsoft has posted on X to its Microsoft 365 Status account about the issue and what it's doing to get things back in order. I couldn't get the actual Microsoft 365 status page to load, so it seems to be impacted by the outage, too.

Microsoft Outlook outage — Live updates

That's a lot of Microsoft

Downdetector

(Image credit: Downdetector)

While Outlook is getting the most attention in terms of raw reports, it's actually the whole of Microsoft 365 that's having problems, so other services are also experiencing outages that are impacting users, just not at the same scale as Outlook.

Microsoft is working on it

Microsoft is aware of the issue and working on it. The company took to X to update users that it's "working to mitigate impact" and has "confirmed the issue may affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region."

It didn't provide an updated time for when everything would be back to normal, but hopefully it can get things sorted quickly so emails and calendar alerts can start going again.

A massive number of reports

Downdetector reports

(Image credit: Downdetector)

As of this post, Microsoft Outlook is sitting at more about 119,000 reports on Downdetector, which is a bit down from the peak of 130,000 but still a staggeringly large number of people having an issue with the productivity service.

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