Microsoft Outlook down for over 100,000 users — live updates on outage

Something is seriously wrong with Microsoft Outlook, as more than 100,000 users are flocking to the popular outage-reporting website Downdetector to report issues. When that many reports roll in for one service, it's clear whatever is happening is widespread.

For its part, Microsoft has posted on X to its Microsoft 365 Status account about the issue and what it's doing to get things back in order. I couldn't get the actual Microsoft 365 status page to load, so it seems to be impacted by the outage, too.