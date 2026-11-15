7 smart home devices you need to keep your home safe during the holidays

Whether you're planning to go away on a trip or stay home this holiday season, it's important that you keep an eye on everything in your house. From your chimney to your basement, front door to the back porch, you want to make sure every inch of your home is protected against any eventuality.

The best smart home devices can do just that. From smart thermostats to video doorbells to water leak detectors, these gadgets can let you know in a hurry if something's amiss, whether you're in the next room or the next state. Best of all, many are on sale for Black Friday.

Security camera

This one is pretty obvious, but installing one of the best outdoor security cameras can let you see who's approaching your house from any angle. Some models also have built in floodlights and spotlights, which not only deters intruders, but can also help you if you're pulling into your driveway or walking up to your front door at night.

Inside, one of the best home security cameras not only can warn you if someone gets into your house, but can also be used to keep tabs on your pets while you're away. Since all cameras have built-in speakers, you could even shoo them off the couch if they're not supposed to sleep there.

Eufy S340 Outdoor Solar Powered 3K PTZ Security Camera : was $219 now $159 at Best Buy This do-it-all outdoor security camera from Eufy has two lenses — a wide-angle and an 8X zoom — so you can get an expansive view of your yard, but then get close up to see something in more detail. Plus, the camera can pan and tilt, letting you track things more easily. And, the solar panel means you might never have to plug it in.

SPONSORED Blink Mini Pan-Tilt 2K+: was $109 now $54 at Best Buy This indoor/outdoor camera can pan 360º and tilt 115º, so it can track subjects as they move across your yard. It needs to be plugged in, but it has a 2K camera along with color night vision. It's a good inexpensive option, especially at half off.

Video doorbell

The best video doorbells of course let you know who's knocking, but the models we like the most also have features such as package detection, so you know when UPS or FedEx has delivered something to your door. Thanks to AI, some video doorbells will even alert you if they see someone stealing a package, which is especially helpful around the holidays.

Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39 at Best Buy It's wild that one of the best video doorbells is so darn cheap. While not Ring's top-of-the-line model, you still get excellent 2K video and two-way talk, so you'll be able to see, hear and talk with anyone who may be lingering around your front door. At just $39, it's more than half off.

Smart lock

If you're heading out of town for the holidays and have a dog walker or sitter coming over, a smart lock is a super-helpful device. You can create custom codes for guests, and even create schedules for when they're allowed to get into your house — and when they're not. Plus, you'll get a notification on your phone any time someone unlocks your door.

Some of the more advanced smart locks also have fingerprint and palm readers, as well as the ability to be opened with an Apple Watch.

Aqara U400: $289 at Best Buy This smart lock is one of the first to have UWB technology, which means that it can unlock your door automatically when you approach it (with your phone). In our Aqara U400 review, it worked like magic. Apple owners will love it.

Smart smoke detector

Is the turkey burning in the oven? A smart smoke detector will alert you to any smoke, fire, or carbon monoxide events in your home, so you can quickly act on any potential problems. Should you not want to replace all the alarms currently in your house, some of the best smart speakers can also listen for alarms and send you an alert, too.

First Alert SC5 Battery Smart Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm: $129 at Best Buy This First Alert model is our top pick, as you can mix and match both battery-powered and interconnected alarms, which makes it the most versatile for new construction. It has a photoelectric and electrochemical detector, so it can pick up both fast-burning and smoldering fires, and it works with Google Home.

Smart water leak detector

As we head into the winter months, the threat of freezing pipes becomes even more real. The last thing you want is to return home to a flooded basement. The best smart water leak detectors can alert you not just to when a leak is occurring, but also to temperature dips or rises in humidity levels, so you can act on a problem before it happens.

Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector: $139 at Lowe's While we wish it had a louder alarm — and a longer battery life — we like that it works with Moen's automatic shutoff valve (should you have that installed) so that it can automatically turn off the water to your home if there's a major leak. You can get a pack of three for $139.

Smart plug

Smart plugs are cheap and easy ways to remotely control devices in your home. If you have floor or table lamps, plug them into a smart plug, and you can have them turn on and off at scheduled times, to make it look like you're home.

Battery backup

One thing we have to worry about more during the winter is our power getting knocked out due to snow or ice storms. It's handy to have a battery backup on hand to keep your phone charged and the food in your fridge cold.

Anker SOLIX S2000 Portable Power Station: was $1,199 now $749 at Best Buy The Anker Solix S2000 has a 2,100Wh capacity, and can deliver 1,500W continuous and 3,000W peak power. Anker says it can power your refrigerator for up to 35 hours, too. All this in a compact 8.2 × 11.1 × 12.7 inch device that weighs only 35.7 pounds. And, you can recharge it using solar panels.

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