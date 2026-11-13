Three of Britain's most famous chefs, decades of bitter rivalries, and a culinary revolution that changed the restaurant industry forever – "Rise of the Rockstar Chef" brings Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierre White and Heston Blumenthal together to hash out their 20-year 'beef'.

Here's how to watch "Rise of the Rockstar Chef" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

TL;DR • "Rise of the Rockstar Chef" premiered on November 5, 2026 in the U.K.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC anywhere — try NordVPN (78% off)

Before Gordon Ramsay became a global TV superstar (Kitchen Nightmares, Hell's Kitchen), he was a young chef learning his trade under the mercurial Marco Pierre White. Their relationship would eventually sour into a 20-year feud that boiled over when Marco asked Heston to throw Gordon out of Heston's restaurant.

Now, they're ready to tell their side of the story in a brilliant doc that explores the ambition, egos and extraordinary pressure that drove each of these chefs to win three Michelin stars.

The final episode contains the reunion between Ramsay, White and Blumenthal (the clip has over 5M views on YouTube) and it doesn't disappoint...

Episodes 1-3 are streaming in the U.K. now. Read on to find out how to watch "Rise of the Rockstar Chef" online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch 'Rise of the Rockstar Chef' for FREE?

Yes chef! "Rise of the Rockstar Chef" is available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

Traveling outside the U.K.? A VPN can help protect your connection while abroad, and access your usual British websites and services from anywhere.

All 3 episodes are available on the BBC iPlayer streaming platform. BBC iPlayer is free to use, although viewers need a valid U.K. TV Licence and a BBC account. You'll also be asked to provide a U.K. postcode when registering. Alternatively, you can watch the documentary on the free-to-air channel BBC Two, with the final episode scheduled for Thursday, November 19 at 9 p.m. GMT.

How to watch 'Rise of the Rockstar Chef' from anywhere

A (good) VPN allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive Black Friday offer below:

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Get NordVPN and stream "Rise of the Rockstar Chef" from wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and binge. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Rise of the Rockstar Chef" (2026) online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Rise of the Rockstar Chef' around the world

How to watch "Rise of the Rockstar Chef" from the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, "Rise of the Rockstar Chef" doesn't currently have a confirmed streaming home in the United States.

The documentary was produced by Studio Ramsay Global for the BBC, but no official U.S. broadcaster or streaming release date has been announced.

We'll keep an eye out for any announcements about where the documentary might land next.

U.K. resident visiting America? Use NordVPN to watch now – you'll need a TV licence of course.

Can I watch 'Rise of the Rockstar Chef' online in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For now, the three-part documentary is available through BBC iPlayer in the U.K., with no announced plans for a Canadian broadcast.

Brits in Canada can use NordVPN to watch "Rise of the Rockstar Chef" episodes now on BBC iPlayer from anywhere. You'lll need a TV licence of course.

Can I watch 'Rise of the Rockstar Chef' online in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Rise of the Rockstar Chef" has yet to receive an official Australian release date.

If you're keen to see Ramsay, White and Blumenthal revisit their remarkable careers, it's worth keeping an eye out for future international distribution announcements.

Remember, If you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under you can catch the show on your usual website/streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Rise of the Rockstar Chef' - Episode guide

S01 E01 - The documentary begins with Marco Pierre White's meteoric rise through the British restaurant industry, including the opening of his celebrated restaurant Harvey's. A young Gordon Ramsay comes under White's wing, while Heston Blumenthal begins his own journey into professional cooking.

S01 E02 - The pursuit of Michelin stars takes centre stage as White pushes towards the pinnacle of fine dining. Ramsay breaks away to establish his own reputation, while Blumenthal begins revolutionising British cuisine with his unconventional ideas. Success comes at a considerable personal and professional cost.

S01 E03 - The three chefs finally reunite after decades apart. With their careers having taken dramatically different paths, Ramsay, White and Blumenthal confront their shared history, revisit old disagreements and reflect on the legacy they've created.

How many people watched 'Rise of the Rockstar Chef' online? The documentary drew an estimated 840,000 viewers for its BBC Two premiere on November 5, according to figures reported by Broadcast. The BBC uploaded a 10-minute clip titled "The Reunion Nobody Saw Coming". The video attracted 705,031 views within its first day, on November 6 and has since clocked up 5.9 million views.

The reunion nobody saw coming - BBC - YouTube Watch On

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