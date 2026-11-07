There's a simple way to watch New Zealand vs Tonga for *FREE*

You can watch New Zealand vs Tonga in the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals on 7plus. 7Plus is an Australian streaming platform that's been streaming the entire RLWC for free. Their coverage includes English commentary, match analysis as the first finalist of the men's World Cup is decided.

The New Zealand vs Tonga match begins on November 7 at 4:05 a.m. ET / 9:05 a.m. GMT / 8:05 p.m. AEDT.

7Plus will be streaming every try and tackle live from Newcastle. But how can you watch free from anywhere? Can you get the free 7Plus streams in the U.S., U.K. and Canada? And what phones is the app available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide on how to watch New Zealand vs Tonga on 7plus from anywhere in the world...

How to watch New Zealand vs Tonga free on 7Plus

7plus will only be showing New Zealand vs Tonga for those who live in Australia.

You don't need a paid subscription to watch their select games live.

New to 7plus? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device (iOS/Android)

OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA? ACCESS 7PLUS FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

We used it to watch Tonga vs Samoa last week and the streaming quality was excellent.

How to watch 7plus from anywhere

7plus is only broadcasting New Zealand vs Tonga to those who reside in Oz.

Footy lovers traveling or working outside Australia will need to use a VPN to access 7plus's free cricket stream in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch New Zealand vs Tonga for free on 7plus, choose 'Australia' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7plus, sign in, and watch the Rugby League World Cup 2026 live.

What devices can I watch New Zealand vs Tonga on 7Plus with?

Watch 7Plus on the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick

Android phones and tablets (Android OS 7.0 and newer)

Android TV (Google-certified models)

Apple AirPlay (via compatible iOS/macOS)

Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later)

Apple TV (tvOS 12 or later, including Apple TV 4K and HD)

Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)

Fetch TV (Mighty and Mini 4K)

Firefox (latest two versions)

Foxtel iQ (via 7plus app)

Freeview-certified TVs and devices (with HbbTV support)

Google Chrome (latest two versions)

Hisense TV (VIDAA U4 and newer)

LG Smart TV (webOS 4.0 or higher)

Microsoft Edge (latest two versions)

Mobile apps via the 7plus app on iOS and Android

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (via browser or supported app)

Safari (latest two versions)

Samsung Smart TV (Tizen OS, 2016 models and newer)

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