How to watch 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' 2026 — it's *FREE*

Overview Airs Monday, 16 November at 9 p.m.

Streaming via ITVX

"I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" has been a UK ratings smash for nearly a quarter-century and it's back for more in 2026. Cheeky Geordie chappies Ant & Dec assemble a cast of 11 famous(-ish) faces in the Australian jungle, where the celebrities trade their luxury lifestyles for meager food rations, rough sleeping and the legendary Bushtucker trials.

Episodes go out on ITV every evening, and the below guide details how to watch "I'm a Celeb..." 2026 online FREE on ITVX and from anywhere with a VPN.

For what is technically season 26, there are some genuine big names in camp. None are bigger than soccer player Wayne Rooney – the second-highest goalscorer for the England national team, whose wife Colleen was runner-up in 2024 – and actor Joanna Page from beloved British sitcom "Gavin & Stacey".

Ricky Wilson, frontman of band the Kaiser Chiefs and former coach on "The Voice: UK", soap star Claire Sweeney, "Big Brother UK" presenter AJ Odudu and YouTuber Sharky (part of Beta Squad with "Celebrity Traitors UK" star King Kenny) are also among the 11 initial campmates, with a couple of special additions still to come. For the first time, the camp will be accessible, too, with TV presenter Ade Adepitan the first wheelchair user to appear on the show.

Though seeing the celebrities in a relaxed setting around camp, sharing stories of triumph and tragedy, offers fascinating insight into their lives out of spotlight, really it's the legendary Bushtucker Trials that we all watch for. You know the ones, eating such local 'delicacies' as deconstructed snake, spiders and the ever-popular kangaroo anus. Or being showered in rotting fruit or live creepy-crawlies. All they have to do to make it stop is utter the words "I'm a celebrity... get me out of here". If they complete the challenges, they go back to camp with goodies they'll actually want to consume. Not a tarantula in sight.

Who’ll be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle after Angryginge won it last year? Head Down Under and find out with our guide for how to watch "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here" 2026 on ITVX and from anywhere in the world using a VPN.

How to watch 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' 2026 on ITVX for free

UK citizens can watch "I'm a Celeb" 2026 on ITVX and 100% free, every evening from Monday, November 16 at 9pm GMT, with the finale airing on December 7.

🆓 You don't need any paid subscription to watch ITV live only a TV license.

✈️ OUTSIDE THE U.K.? WATCH ITVX FREE WITH PROTON VPN.

Simply sign-up for a free ITV account or download the ITVX app on your mobile device. Use your email and a U.K. zipcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

P.S. We tested it ourselves – it works perfectly and streams are presented in HD. You can watch new episodes daily, in addition to companion show "I'm a Celebrity: Unpacked" on ITV2 and ITVX!

How to watch 'I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' 2026 on ITVX from anywhere

ITV is free, but it is only broadcasting "I'm a Celeb..." 2026 for free in the United Kingdom.

"I'm a Celeb..." fans traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access ITV's free streams in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch "I'm a Celeb..." on ITVX...

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, we recommend Proton

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free "I'm a Celeb..." stream on ITVX, choose ''U.K.' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX, sign in, and watch "I'm a Celeb..." 2026 on ITV for free – from the U.S., Australia or beyond.

Everything to know about ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' 2026 on ITV

(Image credit: ITV)

What will ITV's coverage include? 'I'm a Celeb: Unpacked"? Catch-up?

If you want all the camp action, you'll find "I'm a Celeb..." 2026 airing exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX, every evening from Sunday, November 16 at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT) up until the winner is crowned on December 7. If you miss the live episodes, you can catch-up with episodes shortly after broadcast.

ITV is also the home of companion show "I'm a Celebrity: Unpacked". Full of behind-the-scenes gossip and fresh-from-the-jungle interviews, episodes will air on ITV2 after the main show (also available live or on-demand via ITVX) around 10.30 p.m. GMT each night. It's presented by Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers.

Which devices can I watch 'I'm a Celeb' 2026 on ITV with?

You can use ITV to watch 'I'm a Celeb...' on a range of devices:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 18 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 15 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016 or later)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.1)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v15.1)**

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Is ITV the best way to watch 'I'm a Celebrity...'?

ITV is the best (and only) way to watch "I'm a Celeb..." 2026. It's exclusive to the U.K. network, where it has aired every year since its inception in 2002.

"I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" 2026 is produced by Lifted Entertainment, which is part of ITV Studios, making it a key stakeholder in the long-running reality TV competition. The popularity of the series has led the format be adapted into an incredible 16 international versions.

ITV drops daily episodes live from the A-list filled jungle every evening for three weeks. And, with cameras recording 24 hours a day, it makes for an utterly compelling experience, part of the reason each series attracts an average audience of 9 million viewers.

ITV's free streaming platform ITVX provides good picture quality and a vast array of reality TV shows (including "Big Brother" and the "Love Island" franchise), making it the ideal platform for "I'm a Celebrity" fans.

Of course, for the best streaming experience, ITV says "you need a minimum of 0.6 Mbps."

'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' - Need to Know

'I'm a Celebrity...' 2026 trailer

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 Promo | ITV - YouTube Watch On

Find Out More

'I'm a Celebrity' 2026 contestants

Ade Adepitan - Paralympian, TV presenter and documentary maker

- Paralympian, TV presenter and documentary maker Leomie Anderson - Model and co-host of "Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star"

- Model and co-host of "Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star" Chloe Burrows - "Love Island" finalist, radio presenter

- "Love Island" finalist, radio presenter Mariella Frostrup - Broadcaster, author and journalist

- Broadcaster, author and journalist AJ Odudu - "Big Brother" presenter

- "Big Brother" presenter Joanna Page - "Gavin & Stacey" actor

- "Gavin & Stacey" actor Wayne Rooney - Former Everton, Manchester United and England soccer player

- Former Everton, Manchester United and England soccer player Sharky - YouTuber, part of the Beta Squad

- YouTuber, part of the Beta Squad Jack Skipper - Stand-up comedian and social media star

- Stand-up comedian and social media star Claire Sweeney - Actor and singer

- Actor and singer Ricky Wilson - Kaiser Chiefs frontman, former "The Voice: UK" coach

When does 'I'm a Celeb' 2026 start? Viewers can head Down Under from Monday, November 16 when our 11 new campmates enter the bug-infested, creepy-crawly Aussie jungle. Strewth!

How often do episodes of ‘I’m a Celeb’ season 26 air? There will be daily updates capturing all the highs and lows of camp life, including those all-important Bushtucker Trials. Episodes will air every evening from 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT), with the finale being broadcast on December 7.

Where is ‘I’m a Celeb’ 2026 filmed? Production takes place in Dungay Creek, located in Murwillumbah, New South Wales, where the series has been filmed for the majority of its 24-year run.

Where can I watch companion show 'I'm a Celebrity: Unpacked'? Avid viewers will want to turn over to ITV2 to watch "I'm a Celebrity: Unpacked" after daily episodes of the main show end. Hosted by Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers after Joel Dommett stepped away this year, the companion show is available to watch on the linear ITV2 channel, or live and on-demand with ITVX's free streaming service.

Who won 'I'm a Celebrity...' 2025? Live streamer and YouTuber Angryginge became King of the Jungle last year, with "Celebs Go Dating" presenter Tom Read Wilson the runner-up and actor/singer Shona McGarty completing the finalists.

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