What to watch tonight: 52 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, HBO Max and more — including a sci-fi thriller starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor (Nov. 13)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with movies you can watch for free on Tubi.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 13), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the 12 new movies and shows to stream this weekend or see all the top Netflix movies added this month.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Heartland’ (2026) (Netflix)

Heartland | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Mystery thriller movie

What it's about: "Heartland" follows Misty Jones (Jessica Chastain), a retired country music superstar who returns to Nashville after her niece, Charlie (Carter Faith), an aspiring country singer, mysteriously disappears. Determined to find her, Misty investigates the people closest to Charlie, uncovering suspicious secrets and confronting uncomfortable parts of her own past. But as the search deepens, she discovers that Nashville's music scene hides a much darker side than she remembers.

Why you should watch it: This new thriller didn't completely win me over, as I found it a little dull in places, but I can see it appealing to a particular audience. Jessica Chastain makes for an interesting lead, and the Nashville setting gives this mystery thriller a bit more personality than your typical investigation drama. There's also plenty of country music woven into the story, with a soundtrack that should appeal to fans of the genre.

Watch "Heartland" on Netflix now

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‘The End of Oak Street’ (2026) (HBO Max)

The End of Oak Street | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi survival thriller movie

What it's about: Set in 1982, "The End of Oak Street" follows the Platt family (Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery), whose ordinary suburban neighborhood is suddenly transported to an unknown prehistoric world following a mysterious cosmic event. With dinosaurs and other dangerous creatures roaming their once-familiar streets, the family must stick together, find a way home and fight to survive their bizarre new surroundings.

Why you should watch it: "The End of Oak Street" taps into the kind of old-school adventure that made creature features so much fun in the first place. Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor make an entertaining pairing, while the arrival of prehistoric creatures leads to some exciting and genuinely tense encounters. The dinosaur effects are another big draw, giving the film plenty of visual spectacle alongside its action sequences. It's a particularly good choice if you grew up enjoying '80s adventure movies.

Watch "The End of Oak Street" on HBO Max now

‘12 12 12’ (series premiere) (Apple TV)

12 12 12 — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller series

What it's about: "12 12 12" is an eight-part heist thriller following a disgraced FBI agent (Anthony Mackie) and an American career criminal (Jamie Dornan) caught in a dangerous game of cat and mouse across Europe. Their paths collide during an ambitious attempt to rob a heavily secured bank vault beneath Zurich. The story unfolds across three timelines: the 12 months of planning, 12 hours of execution and 12 days following the heist.

Why you should watch it: If you're a fan of heist thrillers, "12 12 12" is worth adding to your watchlist. Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan bring an entertaining dynamic to the story, while its three-timeline structure gives the central robbery a few unexpected turns. The series also makes good use of its European locations, with slick action sequences and tense encounters adding to the excitement. It's a solid option for anyone who enjoys a heist movie that keeps you guessing.

Watch "12 12 12" on Apple TV now

Your streaming guide: Friday, November 13

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Heartland" (2026)

"Murder in Galicia" (Netflix series)

"Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza" (Netflix series)

"A Merry Christmas Wish" (2022)

"Brawlers" (2025)

PRIME VIDEO

"Rock, Paper, Landmines" (series premiere)

NBA: New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers (7 p.m. ET)

NBA: Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"My Weird School" (2025)

"Mobland" (season 2 new episode)

"Tulsa King" (season 4 new episode)

"Dexter: Resurrection" (season 2 new episode)

HBO MAX

"The End of Oak Street" (2026)

"Clangold" (season 1) (HBO Original)

"Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal" (season 1) (TLC)

"House Hunters: Volume 11" (season 264) (HGTV)

"Maniacs of the Truth" (season 1) (HBO Original)

"Silent Night" (HBO Original)

Men's College Basketball: Ohio State vs. Connecticut (7:30 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

"12 12 12" (series premiere)

"Being Heumann" (2026)

"Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy" (2026)

"Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook" (new episode)

"Nocturne" (new episode)

HULU

"9-1-1" (season 10 new episode)

"9-1-1: Nashville" (season 2 new episode)

"Grey’s Anatomy" (season 23 new episode)

"Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc" (new episode)

DISNEY+

"Avengers Endgame: Encore" (2026)

"Gracie's Corner" (season 2 new episodes)

"Gracie’s Corner: Shorts" (season 2 new episode)

PEACOCK

"Southern Charm" (season 12 premiere) (Bravo)

Men's College Basketball: Pittsburgh vs. Butler (6 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Virginia vs. Maryland (8 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

Men's College Basketball: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Florida State (5 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: North Alabama vs. Miami (5 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Georgetown vs. Clemson (6 p.m. ET)

College Football: Florida State vs. Pittsburgh (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Georgia vs. North Carolina (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Prairie View A&M vs. Vanderbilt (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Troy vs. NC State (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Arizona vs. Auburn (8 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Seton Hall vs. Alabama (8 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Milwaukee vs. TCU (8 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Auburn vs. Texas Tech (8 p.m. ET)

College Football: Illinois vs. UCLA (9 p.m. ET)

NHL: New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET)

NHL: Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET)

College Football: Houston vs. Colorado (10:15 p.m. ET)

College Football: Southern Utah vs. Portland State (10:15 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Don't Quit" (2026)

SHUDDER

"Tinsman Road" (2025)

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