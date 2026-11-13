Meta’s Muse can now handle your phone call chores for you — here’s how it works

Meta’s Muse AI agent has emerged as one of the more recognizable digital personal assistants as of late.

It currently holds the #2 spot on the App Store among the top free apps category can definitely be attributed to its cute furry avatar, as well as what it can do for its users. Some of the best use cases involve automating job applications, building a site & online store via coding suggestions and handling a home insurance customer service call to get someone in touch with a human representative.

Speaking of that last case, Muse can be used to make phone calls on a user’s behalf to handle all sorts of assorted tasks. But what was once a feature only available to those with early access privileges has now become more widely available to those who are willing to pay up.

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For those of you not in the know about Muse’s ability to make phone calls, here’s how it works.

If you have a paid Muse subscription, you can have your furry AI avatar make calls for you

🚨MUSE FEATURE ALERT!!!🚨 lots of you have been asking for this one… muse can make phone calls for you! ☎️📞📲 let muse take care of all those calls you don’t want to make. insurance? cable? DMV? dinner res? not your problem anymore. out now to paid subs in the US 🇺🇸 https://t.co/dsyMNmI2UbNovember 12, 2026

Meta’s Chief AI officer, Alexandr Wang, recently took to X to announce that Muse’s phone calling feature is now available for paid subscribers.

Paid subscription plans currently come in at $20/month for the “Power” tier (which comes with 500 million Muse tokens) and $100/month for the “Maximum” tier (which comes with three billion Muse tokens).

Among the sort of phone call chores Muse is promised to work with are making reservations, scheduling appointments, getting a human rep on the line at a company you’re paying bills to and more. Right now, Muse can only make phone calls to businesses in the US.

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There have already been plenty of examples of Muse users taking advantage of its phone-calling capabilities and walking away with success stories from the whole ordeal. Last month, Moltbook creator and Meta Superintelligence employee Matt Schlicht hopped on X to detail how Muse helped him set up an appointment to get his car fixed:

My muse called Volvo for me to see when the next available appointment is. You can listen to the phone call here. I have it do multiple calls like this every day (I'm still trying to get better and better at leveraging muse). My muse called, waited on the line for 15 minutes, and then got the information I needed. - Saved me a ton of time - Muse was able to talk to the other person, with no confusion or interruptions on Volvo's side, and got the info we needed (This is the real transcript from the call but the audio has been recreated for this video)October 9, 2026

Making this Muse feature work for you is as simple as speaking to it through text or voice mode to contact a business for you in connection with a specific task.

Muse then works on its own to develop a plan that entails identifying the business it needs to call, finding the right phone number and choosing the right details to communicate to whoever is on the other end of the line during the call.

The agent goes on to dial the company, listens for automated phone responses and human greetings, makes its way through menu prompts and stays on hold for you. It’s worth pointing out that many businesses have chosen to hang up on Muse due to concerns over spam calls and general frustration with bots.

Muse is now among the growing group of AI assistants that can make phone calls on their own—that collective includes Genspark, Google (via a feature called “agenetic calling”), Instinct Concierge and CALL-E.

Final thoughts

It’s cool to see what was once a limited feature now become more of a widespread update that paying Muse subscribers can try out for themselves. While I’m not all that interested in letting an AI agent make a hotel reservation on its own, I can see the benefits of using Meta’s furry AI assistant to get me past a cable company’s automated system so I can speak directly to a human representative.

Time will tell if this feature becomes the norm for Muse users or even more of an annoyance for businesses who might decide to ignore all Muse calls altogether at some point.

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