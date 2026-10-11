Liverpool vs Man City FREE streams: How to watch Premier League 2026/27 online from anywhere

Watch Liverpool vs Man City as Enzo Maresca's side play their first game since the club were found guilty of serious Premier League financial rule breaches. The visitors will be expecting a hostile reception from Reds fans as a result, with the eyes of the football world on Anfield to see how City react.

The three-week international break was livened up by the news that City had been found guilty of the majority of charges for serious breaches of Premier League financial rules, following a long-running investigation. The club deny wrongdoing and have launched an appeal, but sympathy will be in short supply at Anfield when Enzo Maresca's side resume their season. It has overshadowed an impressive start to the Italian's first campaign in charge, in which City topped the Premier League heading into the break after winning all of their opening five games.

Liverpool have made a solid if unspectacular start to life under Andoni Iraola, with the former Bournemouth manager still unbeaten across all competitions. However, pessimistic Reds supporters will point to the fact that they have won just two of their five league matches and the Spaniard will hope to harness the Anfield atmosphere to help him claim the first statement victory of his reign. Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak are injured.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Man City in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world, including for FREE.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City for FREE

U.S. fans can watch Liverpool vs Man City live on NBC, which you can access via YouTube TV's 21-day free trial.

Hulu with Live TV and Fubo. also carry NBC and come with free-trial periods.

Away from the US? Unlock your free trial with NordVPN (75% off and 3 months free).

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN service right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

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Get NordVPN and live stream Liverpool vs Man City from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch Liverpool vs Man City.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City live streams in the U.S.

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As mentioned above, Liverpool vs Man City is live on NBC in the US.

Peacock subscribers can also watch Liverpool vs Man City on the day or catch up after the game. If you have a Peacock Premium Plus subscription you can watch live broadcasts, while a Premium or Basic Peacock plan will only allow you to play the match on-demand once it's over.

Peacock Premium Plus costs $19.99/month or $199.99/year, while the Premium plan is $12.99/month or $129.99/year and would net you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season. The basic plan is $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

Not in the U.S. right now? Use a VPN while traveling overseas to watch live streams from your usual subscription.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City live streams in the U.K.

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Sky Sports is showing Liverpool vs Man City in the U.K, with live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Plans start from £35/month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22/month.

You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

Those abroad can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City live streams in Canada

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Liverpool vs Man City is available to watch on Fubo in Canada.

Prices start at CA$31.49/month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. You can also access Fubo's Premier League coverage through an eligible DAZN subscription.

Temporarily away from the Great White North? Don't let that stop you - you can still watch the Premier League via a VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City live streams in Australia

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Stan Sport is the place to go to watch Liverpool vs Man City in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$29.99/month — that's AU$9.99 for the Basic package and AU$20 for the Sports add-on.

Outside of Australia today? Use NordVPN and stream online from anywhere.

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