Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea as two Premier League heavyweights meet at Anfield in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

At Tom's Guide, we'll bring you all the live streams and TV channels you need to watch this Carabao Cup clash from anywhere in the world.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Live Streams Liverpool vs Chelsea kicks-off at 4 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT on Wednesday 28 October. ▶︎ FREE Stream: ITVX

▶︎ U.S. Stream: Paramount+

▶︎ U.K. Stream: Sky Sports

▶︎ Unlock your stream with NordVPN (Up to 75% off)

The Andoni Iraola era at Liverpool is starting to pick up pace, with Sunday's impressive 2-0 win over high-flying Brighton their fourth successive victory in all competitions. That performance was one of their best of the season and should give the Reds confidence heading into this Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against old rivals Chelsea, who they leapfrogged into fourth place in the Premier League at the weekend. Iraola now has to decide how much to rotate his squad for the visit of the Blues, with a huge home game against Arsenal to follow on Sunday. Florian Wirtz is doubtful after the German twisted his ankle against Brighton, while Victor Munoz and Dominik Szoboszlai may not have recovered from their respective injuries in time.

Chelsea are guaranteed to be without one of their stars for the trip to Anfield, with Cole Palmer suspended following his red card in Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. It was a bad night for the Blues as they suffered a rare home reverse against their London rivals, with goalkeeper Mike Penders — standing in for the injured Emi Martinez — at fault for the first goal and sidelined striker Joao Pedro a big miss. Head coach Xabi Alonso will be without the Argentine and Brazilian at Anfield again, so that will afford Penders another chance, while Estevao may get a rare chance under Alonso.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in the 2026/27 Carabao Cup from anywhere in the world, including for FREE.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Free Streams

You can stream Liverpool vs Chelsea for free on ITV1 in the UK and via the ITVX streaming service. Just register and you're good to go. This season's Carabao Cup has at least one game per round available free-to-air in the UK, with the clash at Anfield a selected fourth round match. Abroad? Unlock your free Carabao Cup stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during the Carabao Cup 2026/27 season and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN:

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Get NordVPN and live stream Liverpool vs Chelsea from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch Liverpool vs Chelsea for free.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams in the U.S.

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Liverpool vs Chelsea is live on Paramount+ in the US.

The Paramount+ Essential packages comes in at just $8.99/month or $89.99/year, which also gets you every single Champions League and Europa League game live.

Not in the U.S. right now? Use a VPN while traveling overseas to watch live streams from your usual subscription.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams in the U.K.

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As mentioned above, ITVX will be showing Liverpool vs Chelsea live and for free in the UK.

Fans in the UK can also watch the Carabao Cup fourth-round clash on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event.

Plans start from £35/month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22/month.

You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

Those abroad can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams in Canada

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Liverpool vs Chelsea is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

Prices start at CA$24.99/month (minimum 12-month term) or CA$249.99/year for a DAZN Standard subscription.

Temporarily away from the Great White North? Don't let that stop you — you can still watch the Carabao Cup thanks to NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams in Australia

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beIN SPORTS is the place to go to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in Australia.

Plans start from $16.99/month or $169.99/year, and you can also take advantage of a one-week free trial.

Outside of Australia today? Use NordVPN and stream online from anywhere.

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