There's a simple way to watch Everton vs Man United for *FREE*
Watch Everton take on Man United for free online from anywhere
You can stream Everton vs Man United in the Premier League for free on CazeTV from anywhere in the world with Proton VPN.
Kick-off arrives at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. BST / 11p.m. AEST.
- Free streams — CazeTV (Brazil)
- Watch anywhere — Proton VPN (70% off)
David Moyes' side have taken four points from their opening two games but face their toughest test yet against Michael Carrick's Manchester United.
The Red Devils may have been stunned by their opening-day defeat to Hull, but they hit back last Sunday with a Bruno Fernandes-inspired 5-2 win over Ipswich Town. Can they make it two in a row at the Hill Dickinson Stadium?
To make things even better, Everton vs Man United is being streamed for free on CazeTV in Brazil and we've found a way you can stream it in the U.S., U.K. and Australia.
How to watch Everton vs Man United for free
Everton vs Man United is free via CazeTV's YouTube in Brazil with no subscription or account required.
It is geo-restricted to Brazil so you will need a VPN if you're traveling outside the South American country right now.
▶︎ ACCESS CAZETV FROM ANYWHERE WITH PROTON VPN — we've tested it on CazeTV's YouTube and it unblocks streams perfectly.
How to watch Everton vs Man United free from anywhere
CazeTV's YouTube channel is geo-restricted to those in Brazil.
Soccer lovers that are traveling or working abroad for this weekend's game will need to use a VPN to access their local free stream.
There are lots of VPNs but Proton VPN will allow you safely unblock the stream of Everton vs Man United — plus you can save 70%.
▶︎ Proton VPN
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.
✅ 70% off usual price
✅ 30-day money-back guarantee
Use Proton to unblock your preferred streaming service and watch Everton vs Man United live online with our exclusive deal.
Which devices can I watch CazeTV's YouTube with?
You can use YouTube on all of the following devices and platforms:
Amazon Fire TV: Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and compatible Fire TV devices
Android: Android phones, tablets and Android TV devices
Apple TV: Supported Apple TV models
Chromecast: Chromecast and Google TV devices
Gaming Consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and other supported consoles
LG: Selected LG Smart TVs
Mobile Apps: iOS (16+) and Android (9.0+)
NOW: NOW TV devices and supported NOW platforms
Roku: Supported Roku streaming players and TVs
Samsung: Selected Samsung Smart TVs and devices
Sky: Sky Glass, Sky Q and Sky Stream pucks
Vestel: Selected Vestel Smart TVs
Vodafone TV: Vodafone TV Play and supported Vodafone TV devices
Web Browsers: Chrome, Edge and Firefox
Xbox: Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
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- How to watch CazeTV from outside Brazil
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.
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