How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds: live stream Premier League 2026/27 online from anywhere

Watch Bournemouth vs Leeds as the in-form Cherries welcome a stubborn Leeds side to the Vitality Stadium for Saturday's Premier League clash.

At Tom's Guide, we'll bring you all the live streams and TV channels you need to watch from anywhere in the world.

Bournemouth vs Leeds live stream date, time and channels The Bournemouth vs Leeds live stream takes place on Saturday, October 31.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sun.)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — No stream

• Unlock your stream with Proton VPN (70% off)

Bournemouth may have taken a little time to adjust to new head coach Marco Rose's style of play and weeknights on the continent, but their very ordinary start to the season has now been long forgotten after two of the best results in the club's history. First came that magical night at Dean Court, when they overcame the mighty AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League. And then, only three days later, another 3-0 victory at Old Trafford over Man United. Marcus Tavernier, who scored in both games, has been a revelation and must surely be in consideration for a full international cap alongside teammate Alex Scott. While the backline have racked up five consecutive clean sheets in all competitions.

Their guests on Saturday, conversely, made a relatively fast start to their league campaign. Daniel Farke's men have proved stubborn opposition, so far losing only one of their eight league games. Outside of a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle, however, goals have been hard to come by for the Yorkshire club, scoring only five more in the other seven matches. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit and will hope to add to his tally of three league goals, while the best — and a first goal for the club — is still yet to be seen from new boy Harry Wilson.

A win for the Cherries would see them leapfrog their opponents and into the top half of the table. So read on to find out how you can watch Bournemouth vs Leeds live in the 2026/27 Premier League, no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Leeds for free? While there are no free streams available, there is the next best thing — you can watch the Bournemouth vs Leeds game in the U.S. for just $1. To do so, you'll need to get a Walmart Plus $1 trial — Peacock Premium is included as part of the subscription. Away from the U.S.? Use a VPN to watch your usual U.S. streaming service from abroad. See below for details.

Watch Bournemouth vs Leeds from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Leeds in the EPL live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is Proton VPN — it does everything and comes with up to 70% off.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch Bournemouth vs Leeds.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds live streams in the U.S.

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Bournemouth vs Leeds is being streamed on Peacock in the U.S.

Peacock Premium comes in at $12.99/month or $129.99/year and will provide access to Bournemouth vs Leeds as well as a host of other Premier League games across the season.

You can also get Peacock Premium as part of a Walmart Plus trial, which costs just $1.

Not in the U.S. right now? Use a VPN while traveling overseas to watch live streams from your usual subscription.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is a 3 p.m. blackout in operation in the U.K. meaning Saturday games at that time cannot be shown on live television. As a result, there is no option to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds live on the day.

The best option is to watch the highlights on Match of the Day, which plays on BBC One on Saturday nights. You can catch the show on BBC iPlayer, too

Those abroad can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as Proton VPN.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds live streams in Canada

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Bournemouth vs Leeds is available to watch on Fubo in Canada.

Prices start at CA$31.49/month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. You can also access Fubo's Premier League coverage through an eligible DAZN subscription.

Temporarily away from Canada? Don't let that stop you — you can still watch Premier League soccer thanks to Proton VPN.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds live streams in Australia

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Stan Sport is the place to go to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$29.99/month — that's AU$9.99 for the Basic package and AU$20 for the Sport add-on.

Outside of Australia this weekend? Use Proton VPN and stream EPL soccer online from anywhere.

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