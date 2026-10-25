How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton: live stream Premier League 2026/27 online from anywhere

Watch Liverpool vs Brighton as the Reds welcome the high-flying Seagulls to Anfield.

At Tom's Guide, we'll bring you all the live streams and TV channels you need to watch from anywhere in the world.

Liverpool vs Brighton: Live Streams Liverpool vs Brighton kicks-off at 10 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT on Sunday 25 October ▶︎ U.S. Stream: Peacock

▶︎ U.K. Stream: Sky Sports

▶︎ Unlock your stream with Proton VPN (70% Off)

It's been a turbulent start to the season for Liverpool, with the performances perhaps overshadowing the results they have managed to achieve. Andoni Iraola's men have lost just one game — to table-toppers Man City — and are three from three in the Champions League. Not bad, then. But performances throughout the season have been underwhelming, and if they are even slightly off the pace against an in-form Brighton side, they will be punished as Arsenal found out just a few weeks ago. Bradley Barcola continues his search for a first Premier League goal, while Florian Wirtz is likely to be entrusted again after a more encouraging display against Brentford last weekend.

Brighton fans are in dreamland after seven games of the season. They sit third with five wins to their name and are topping the attacking metrics across the division. They deserve to be in this position, but a trip to Anfield just days after an away fixture in Czechia is no small matter. Pascal Groß will look to continue his brilliant start to the season, while Charalampos Kostoulas will be sure to give Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet a tough day.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world, including for FREE.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton from anywhere

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch Liverpool vs Brighton.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live streams in the U.S.

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Liverpool vs Brighton is being broadcast on Peacock in the US.

Peacock Premium comes in at $12.99/month or $129.99/year and will provide access to Liverpool vs Brighton as well as a host of other Premier League games across the season.

Not in the U.S. right now? Use a VPN while traveling overseas to watch live streams from your usual subscription.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live streams in the U.K.

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Sky Sports will show Liverpool vs Brighton in the UK. Coverage will be on the Sky Sports Premier League channel.

Plans start from £35/month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22/month.

You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

Those abroad can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as Proton VPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live streams in Canada

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Liverpool vs Brighton is available to watch on Fubo in Canada.

Prices start at CA$31.49/month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. You can also access Fubo's Premier League coverage through an eligible DAZN subscription.

Temporarily away from the Great White North? Don't let that stop you - you can still watch the Premier League thanks to Proton VPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live streams in Australia

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Stan Sport is the place to go to watch Liverpool vs Brighton in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$29.99/month — that's AU$9.99 for the Basic package and AU$20 for the Sports add-on.

Outside of Australia today? Use Proton and stream online from anywhere.

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