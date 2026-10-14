There's a simple way to watch Man City vs PSG for *FREE*

You can watch Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain live and FREE on RTE Player (IRE), and from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs PSG live stream, date, time, channels Man City vs PSG takes place on Wednesday, October 14

► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST

• FREE STREAM — RTE Player (IRE)

• Watch anywhere — try Surfshark 100% risk free

The free-to-air streaming service will show every moment as the two European giants meet at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on October 14. Both teams won their opening Champions League matches, with City beating Porto 2-0 and PSG cruising past Slovan Bratislava 6-1.

Want to watch Man City vs PSG live for free on RTE Player (IRE)? If you’re outside the regions where this platform is available, you may be wondering how to access the broadcast from the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere.

Here’s our complete guide to streaming Man City vs PSG live and free online, wherever you are.

How to watch Man City vs PSG for free

Football fans in Ireland are in luck! RTE Player will show Man City vs PSG live for free.

The great thing about RTE's online player is that you don't even need an account to watch this Champions League 2026/27 fixture.

All you need to do is head over to RTE Player, navigate to the big match on today and click play, it's as simple as that.

If you're traveling outside Ireland, you can watch the match from wherever you are by using a VPN. Our favourite is Surfshark (70% off right now) — find out more below.

How to watch Man City vs PSG from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Man City vs PSG live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Surfshark is one of our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:

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Watch Man City vs PSG for FREE: Quick Guide

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Surfshark is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTE Player and watch the game, completely free.

Which devices can I watch Man City vs PSG with?

You can use RTE Player to watch Man City vs PSG on a range of devices:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, and Fire TVs)

(Tablets, Cube, Stick, and Fire TVs) Android TV (please note: some models may not be supported)

(please note: some models may not be supported) Android (Mobile & Tablet – Android 7.0 and above)

(Mobile & Tablet – Android 7.0 and above) Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

(tvOS 14 or later) Google TV (including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

(including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield) Freely

Freesat (please note: some models may not be supported)

(please note: some models may not be supported) Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes – some models may not be supported)

(TVs and set-top boxes – some models may not be supported) iOS (iPhone & iPad – iOS 14 and above)

(iPhone & iPad – iOS 14 and above) LG Smart TVs (2016–2024 models)

(2016–2024 models) NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware version 11.5.0) PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

(PS4 and PS5) Roku (Stick & Roku OS-powered TVs – minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

(Stick & Roku OS-powered TVs – minimum firmware version 11.5.0) Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer models)

(2017 and newer models) Sky (Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck)

(Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck) Virgin Media (360, Stream, and TiVo)

(360, Stream, and TiVo) YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, and TalkTalk boxes)

(BT, Humax, Sony, and TalkTalk boxes) Xbox (One, Series X, and Series S)

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