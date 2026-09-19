Newcastle vs Hull live streams: How to watch Premier League 2026/27 online from anywhere

Watch Newcastle vs Hull City sees the surprise package of the new Premier League season looking to extend their unbeaten start and add another crucial three points to their tally. Hull City have started strong with wins over Man Utd and Coventry, before securing an impressive point against Chelsea last time out.

Newcastle vs Hull: Live Streams Newcastle vs Hull kicks-off at 10 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST on Saturday 19 September. U.S. Stream: NBCSN via YouTube TV / Peacock

NBCSN via YouTube TV / Peacock U.K. Stream: N/A

N/A Unlock your stream with NordVPN (75% Off)

The Tigers will have survival on their mind, first and foremost, and another win this weekend would go a long way to giving them the foundation to establish themselves as a top flight team. For Newcastle, survival may also be a key objective, considering the exodus of top players leaving the North East this summer.

After losing manager Eddie Howe, and star men like Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Anthony Gordon, Matthias Jaissle has his work cut out. He's not made a bad start, but will be desperate to record a home win here and climb the table as quickly as possible.

Here's how to watch Newcastle vs Hull in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Newcastle vs Hull from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN service right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive Deal NordVPN deal: Get 3 months extra FREE



Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 30-day money-back guarantee

✅ Up to 75% off usual price

✅ Includes 3 extra months for free



Get NordVPN and live stream Newcastle vs Hull from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service and watch the game.

How to watch Newcastle vs Hull live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Newcastle vs Hull is being televised on NBCSN in the US.

NBCSN is carried by YouTube TV and Fubo, which both offer free trials.

Peacock subscribers can also watch Newcastle vs Hull on the day or catch up after the match. If you have Peacock Premium you can watch live broadcasts, while a basic Peacock will only allow you to play the match on-demand once it's over.

Not in the U.S. right now? Use a VPN while traveling overseas to watch live streams from your usual subscription.

Is Newcastle vs Hull available to watch in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the UK, there is a 3 p.m. blackout in operation, meaning Saturday games at that time cannot be shown on live television. As a result, there is no option to watch Newcastle vs Hull live on the day.

The best option is to watch the highlights on Match of the Day, which plays on BBC One on Saturday nights. You can catch the show on BBC iPlayer, too.

Those abroad can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Newcastle vs Hull live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Newcastle vs Hull is available to watch on Fubo in Canada.

Prices start at CA$31.49/month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. You can also access Fubo's Premier League coverage through an eligible DAZN subscription.

Temporarily away from the Great White North? Don't let that stop you - you can still watch the Champions League via a VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Newcastle vs Hull live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stan Sport is the place to go to watch Newcastle vs Hull in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$29.99/month — that's AU$9.99 for the Basic package and AU$20 for the Sports add-on.

Outside of Australia today? Use NordVPN and stream online from anywhere.

More from Tom's Guide