How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: FREE live streams for Champions League 2026/27 game, team news

Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streams as Andoni Iraola experiences a European night at Anfield for the first time in what should be a tightly contested game.

There’s been plenty of change in the year since Liverpool opened their 2025/26 Champions League campaign with a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid. Arne Slot, Mo Salah, Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konaté have all departed, while Iraola, Bradley Barcola, Jérémy Jacquet and Víctor Muñoz have arrived.

However, the club’s ambitions remain the same, and that is to be competitive in Europe. There are positive signs: on-loan defender Ronald Araújo looks solid at right back, while Alexander Isak was back to his clinical best with a brace in the win over Ipswich. Barcola also delivered an exciting cameo and will be desperate to impress under the lights at Anfield.

Semi-finalists last season, Atletico Madrid have not had the best start to the season. Julian Alvarez remains frozen out after failing to secure a move in the summer, while new signings have yet to gel. Five new players featured at the weekend as Atleti were thrashed 3-0 by Athletic Club. Diego Simeone will need much more from his new arrivals if he hopes to avenge last year’s defeat on Merseyside.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the 2026/27 Champions League from anywhere in the world.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Free Streams

You can stream Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid for free on RTE2 in Ireland and via the RTE Player streaming service. Abroad? Unlock your free Champions League stream with NordVPN.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid team news

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak.

Substitutes: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Tsimikas, Munoz, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Chambers, McConnell, Koumas, Danns.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Romero, Hancko; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Baena; Alvarez, Lee

Subsitutes: Musso, Vargaz, Mendoza, Cardoso, Lookman, David, Grimaldo, Hjulmand, Le Normand, Dominguez, Martinez, Castillo.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during the Champions League 26-27 season and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and comprehensive security features, so you can use it with complete peace of mind. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Exclusive Deal NordVPN deal: Get 3 months extra FREE



Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 30-day money-back guarantee

✅ Up to 75% off usual price

✅ Includes 3 extra months for free



Get NordVPN and live stream Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service and watch the game.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Looking to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the U.S.? Paramount+ is what you need.

A subscription costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year and gives you access to Europe's premier soccer tournament. You can even watch matches on demand with Paramount+, with full games uploaded soon after the final whistle.

Paramount+ is also available through a 30-day trial of Walmart+ for $1.

Not in the U.S. right now? Use a VPN while traveling overseas to watch live streams from your usual subscription.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the UK, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid is being broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and their streaming platform HBO Max.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Those abroad can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN will show Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Temporarily away from the Great White North? Don't let that stop you - you can still watch the Champions League via a VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stan Sport is the place to go to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$29.99/month — that's AU$9.99 for the Basic package and AU$20 for the Sports add-on.

Outside of Australia today? Use NordVPN and stream Liverpool vs Atleti online from anywhere.

More from Tom's Guide