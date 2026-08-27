GTA 6 Netflix event LIVE — latest news and updates ahead of our biggest look at Grand Theft Auto VI yet
Netflix will debut the world’s first GTA 6 gameplay showcase
GTA 6 will soon be in our hands. Yet despite the most anticipated video game in history being fewer than 90 days away, we still know very little about Rockstar’s next open-world crime epic. But that’s about to change thanks to Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look.
This special presentation premieres on Netflix at 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m BST and promises our biggest look at GTA 6. Yes, it’s a little strange for a new trailer to debut on a streaming service, but GTA is such a juggernaut it can play by its own rules. It’s a near certainty that this Netflix event will be the very first time Rockstar publicly showcases GTA 6 gameplay.
With GTA 6 scheduled to launch on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X (please, no more delays), the marketing machine is about to fire up. This Netflix event will be just the start of the Grand Theft Auto mania sure to sweep gaming circles. Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re also feeling the GTA 6 hype and are bringing you full coverage of the Netflix special.
So, whether you’ll be watching Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look live or not, stick with us and we’ll guide you through the full presentation with updates before, during and after.
How to watch GTA 6 Netflix event live
Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will stream live on Netflix at 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST. You will need an active Netflix subscription to tune into the special GTA 6 broadcast. Netflix does not offer a free trial. The cheapest plan (Standard with Ads) costs $8.99 / £5.99 per month.
If you don’t already have a Netflix account and aren’t willing to pay almost $10 just to watch the world’s first look at GTA 6 gameplay (which is understandable), the presentation will launch on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel at 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BST (Aug. 28).
Live: Latest updates
GTA 6’s first trailer is still an all-timer
Back on December 4, 2023, Rockstar finally gave us the first trailer for GTA 6. Its development was hardly a secret, but this 90-second teaser confirmed a bunch of at-the-time rumored details, such as the Vice City setting (GTA’s satirical spin on Miami, Florida) and that the game would include the series first playable female protagonist in the single-player mode. Even more than two years later, this first trailer remains worth watching.
You can already pre-order GTA 6
If you’re already totally sold on GTA 6, even before watching Netflix’s special event, you can already lock in your pre-order for launch. The floodgates opened back in June, and industry analysts indicate that GTA 6 is already setting sales records before it's even been released.
The game is available in either a standard edition ($79 / £69) or the Ultimate Edition ($99 / £89), with the latter including a bunch of extra in-game content. Physical collectors have been in an uproar that the boxed edition of the game doesn’t include a game disc; it’s just a code in the box. But if that doesn’t bother you, can you pre-order GTA 6 right now.
Grand Theft Auto VI (PS5): $79 @ Amazon
Grand Theft Auto VI (Xbox): $79 @ Amazon
Grand Theft Auto VI (PS5, Ultimate Edition): $99 @ PlayStation Store
Grand Theft Auto VI (Xbox, Ultimate Edition): $99 @ Xbox Store
Do you remember the first GTA 5 gameplay trailer?
Let’s take a brief walk down memory lane to get a sense of what the Grand Theft Auto VI: Extended Look might look like. Just over 13 years ago, Rockstar debuted the first gameplay trailer for GTA 5. Does that make anybody else feel extremely old?
This five-minute trailer is a slickly presented demo of everything the acclaimed game would offer, and I would expect today’s GTA 6 Netflix event to be somewhat similar. Of course, it’s likely to be longer than five minutes; I don’t think Rockstar would partner with Netflix for a simple five-minute trailer, but it’s fun to look back on how GTA 5’s marketing played out.
What is the GTA 6 Netflix event?
If you’ve not been following the news cycle closely, you might be wondering what the deal is with the GTA 6 Netflix event. Well, in classic Rockstar fashion, the company is being pretty tight-lipped on the presentation. The announcement press release contained very few details beyond confirming its date/time. However, we know it’ll be our biggest look at GTA 6 yet, and it’ll almost certainly include proper GTA 6 gameplay, which we’ve yet to see officially so far.
Welcome!
Good morning! Welcome to Tom’s Guide’s live coverage of the GTA 6 Netflix event, or to use its official name, Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look. We’re several hours away from our biggest look at GTA 6 to date, and there’s plenty to talk about, so let’s get started.
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