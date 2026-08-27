GTA 6 Netflix event LIVE — latest news and updates ahead of our biggest look at Grand Theft Auto VI yet

GTA 6 will soon be in our hands. Yet despite the most anticipated video game in history being fewer than 90 days away, we still know very little about Rockstar’s next open-world crime epic. But that’s about to change thanks to Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look.

This special presentation premieres on Netflix at 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m BST and promises our biggest look at GTA 6. Yes, it’s a little strange for a new trailer to debut on a streaming service, but GTA is such a juggernaut it can play by its own rules. It’s a near certainty that this Netflix event will be the very first time Rockstar publicly showcases GTA 6 gameplay.

With GTA 6 scheduled to launch on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X (please, no more delays), the marketing machine is about to fire up. This Netflix event will be just the start of the Grand Theft Auto mania sure to sweep gaming circles. Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re also feeling the GTA 6 hype and are bringing you full coverage of the Netflix special.

So, whether you’ll be watching Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look live or not, stick with us and we’ll guide you through the full presentation with updates before, during and after.

How to watch GTA 6 Netflix event live

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will stream live on Netflix at 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST. You will need an active Netflix subscription to tune into the special GTA 6 broadcast. Netflix does not offer a free trial. The cheapest plan (Standard with Ads) costs $8.99 / £5.99 per month.

If you don’t already have a Netflix account and aren’t willing to pay almost $10 just to watch the world’s first look at GTA 6 gameplay (which is understandable), the presentation will launch on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel at 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BST (Aug. 28).