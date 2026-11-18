It's not quite Black Friday just yet, but that doesn't mean there isn't already a vast slew of deals popping up! For this article, I decided to put together a round up of some of the best early offers that are available right now from some of the world's best brands.

In this article you'll find 15 deals on new 4K Smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, LG and TCL. I've selected screens in a range of different sizes and price points, so there should be options for every budget here.

So whether you're searching for a second screen for your bedroom or kitchen, or a feature-packed centerpiece TV for your living room, you're bound to find a great deal here.

Toshiba TVs

LG TVs

Samsung TVs

TCL TVs

Sony TVs

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