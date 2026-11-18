Don’t wait for Black Friday — 15 early TV deals on LG, Samsung and Sony worth grabbing now
Beat the rush by shopping the best of the early Black Friday TVs deals
It's not quite Black Friday just yet, but that doesn't mean there isn't already a vast slew of deals popping up! For this article, I decided to put together a round up of some of the best early offers that are available right now from some of the world's best brands.
In this article you'll find 15 deals on new 4K Smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, LG and TCL. I've selected screens in a range of different sizes and price points, so there should be options for every budget here.
So whether you're searching for a second screen for your bedroom or kitchen, or a feature-packed centerpiece TV for your living room, you're bound to find a great deal here.
Toshiba TVs
LG TVs
Samsung TVs
TCL TVs
Sony TVs
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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