How to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun: live stream WNBA game for free from anywhere

Indiana Fever face Connecticut Sun in each team's final game before the upcoming international break.

You can watch the game from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun live streams: TV schedule, dates Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun takes place on Friday 28 August at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

• U.S. — ION via Tubi (FREE)

• U.K., CAN, AUS — WNBA League Pass

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

These are two sides heading in very different directions. The Fever clinched a playoff berth after a five-game road trip saw them pick up three wins, while the Sun have little to play for, sitting 14th with just 10 wins to their name all season.

For the Fever, this is an ideal opportunity to strengthen their seeding position against one of the league's poorer sides. Expect Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell to star once again, while Sophie Cunningham will be looking to knock down a few more big three-pointers today.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun from anywhere, including free options.

Watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun for FREE in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ION is broadcasting Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun, with free live streaming available via Tubi which carries the channel.

You will need an account however.

Away from home? Use a VPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra Free Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 3 months extra FREE!

✅ 75% off usual price Use Nord to unblock Tubi and watch the WNBA match free from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Tubi or another streaming service and watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun.

Can I watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun in the U.K., Australia and Canada?

Yes, you can. You’ll need a WNBA League Pass subscription, with select games shown on the platform throughout the season, including Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun.

Current pricing is:

U.K.: £29.99

Australia: AU$61.99

Canada: Approximately CA$50

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