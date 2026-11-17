This two-part docuseries dives into the startling and tragic true story of the arson case from 2017 which killed Cameron Logan and changed Bex Williams' life forever.

Here's how to watch "Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs" — free streaming details, release date "Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs" will air on BBC Scotland on Tuesday, November 17 at 9 p.m. GMT and BBC Two the following night. It is available on BBC iPlayer to stream now.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC iPlayer anywhere — use NordVPN

The BBC take a deep dive into the police investigation behind the case of the murder of Cameron Logan, who died in a fire which was intentionally set by his older brother, Blair. The incident took place in Milngavie, Glasgow, back in 2017.

While Cameron and the family dog died in the blaze, Cameron's partner, Bex, survived to tell the tale, albeit left with severe burn injuries. Incredibly, Bex made it out alive after crawling into the kitchen and putting her head in the freezer before she lost consciousness.

Across the two episodes of "Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs", we will learn how Police Scotland uncovered the pre-meditated attack by Blair Logan, see the aftermath of the attack, and the subsequent trial which saw him receive a sentence of 20 years in prison.

Ready to learn all about this horrific true story? Here's how to watch "Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs" online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs' for free? "Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. You can also watch the show on the free-to-air U.K. channel BBC Two from Wednesday, November 18 at 9 p.m. GMT. It's on BBC Scotland on Tuesday, November 17 at the same time. Outside the U.K. on vacation? Unlock "Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs" with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

A (good) VPN allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive Black Friday offer below:

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Get NordVPN and stream "Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs" wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs" online and on-demand.

How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad - YouTube Watch On

Watch 'Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs" will be broadcast on linear TV in the U.K. on BBC Two and BBC Scotland. The first episode airs on Tuesday, November 17 at 9 p.m. GMT (Scotland) and Wednesday, November 18 at 9 p.m. GMT (England).

You can also catch the show through BBC iPlayer from Tuesday, November 17.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the series if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch 'Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, as the release is tied to the BBC, there is no way to watch "Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs" on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.) at the moment.

The show will not be playing on any streaming services immediately, either, but past seasons of the show are on BritBox in all three countries. We expect this installment to land there eventually, too.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs" from anywhere.

'Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs' — all you need to know

'Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs' - who's involved?

Kirsty MacFarlane - series producer

Eilidh Hart - production manager

Bex Williams - interviewee

Police Scotland

'Murder Case: Fire in the Suburbs' - episode guide

Episode 1: When a family home in an affluent suburb of Glasgow is deliberately set on fire, detectives race to determine who attacked the young couple staying there, and why.

When a family home in an affluent suburb of Glasgow is deliberately set on fire, detectives race to determine who attacked the young couple staying there, and why. Episode 2: When Bex Williams wakes up from a coma, she reveals crucial information about the culprit. Can detectives determine who targeted the family home, murdering Cameron Logan?

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