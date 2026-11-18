GTA 6 launches in less than 24 hours, but there’s still so much we don’t know about the most anticipated game of the decade. That’s where the GTA 6 reviews will come in. These will answer some of our burning questions before the game is in our hands in a matter of hours.

Rockstar has not confirmed when GTA 6 reviews will drop, but online reports suggest that critics who got early access could deliver their verdicts in just a matter of hours. GTA 6 reviews are likely to feature new details, screenshots and gameplay, and can be considered the final stop of the pre-release hype machine before GTA 6 launches tomorrow, November 19.

If you’re counting down the minutes until GTA 6 reviews go live (or until you can play the game for yourself), I’m bringing you live updates on GTA 6 reviews and beyond. Plus, I’ve also found a selection of GTA 6 Black Friday deals if you want to upgrade your setup before playing for yourself.

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