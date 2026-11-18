GTA 6 review roundup live — latest updates as critics give their verdict on the new Grand Theft Auto
GTA 6 reviews are reportedly going live today
GTA 6 launches in less than 24 hours, but there’s still so much we don’t know about the most anticipated game of the decade. That’s where the GTA 6 reviews will come in. These will answer some of our burning questions before the game is in our hands in a matter of hours.
Rockstar has not confirmed when GTA 6 reviews will drop, but online reports suggest that critics who got early access could deliver their verdicts in just a matter of hours. GTA 6 reviews are likely to feature new details, screenshots and gameplay, and can be considered the final stop of the pre-release hype machine before GTA 6 launches tomorrow, November 19.
If you’re counting down the minutes until GTA 6 reviews go live (or until you can play the game for yourself), I’m bringing you live updates on GTA 6 reviews and beyond. Plus, I’ve also found a selection of GTA 6 Black Friday deals if you want to upgrade your setup before playing for yourself.
Scroll down for the latest GTA news...
Best early Black Friday gaming deals for GTA 6
- Grand Theft Auto VI: $79 @ Amazon
- Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album: $49 (Amazon Exclusive)
- Xbox Wireless Controller: was $64 now $49
- PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Headset: was $109 now $79
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller: was $149 now $109
- LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $599 @ Best Buy
- PS5 Pro: check stock @ Amazon
LIVE UPDATES
The first GTA 6 review is LIVE!
GTA 6 reviews are going live, and the first one I've spotted is from Giant Bomb, their reviewer, Dan Ryckert, has given the game a full 5 stars, and said:
"Grand Theft Auto VI is Rockstar’s best game. In terms of inspiring awe at how far video games have come, I can only compare it to formative experiences of mine like playing Super Mario 64 or Metal Gear Solid for the first time. In the thirteen years between entries of one of the biggest franchises in entertainment, fans’ expectations grew to a level that felt unrealistic. Somehow, Rockstar has managed to overdeliver on the most hyped video game of all time."
Wow!
GTA 6 unlocks in 10 minutes...in New Zealand!
After 13 years of waiting, it's a little surreal to say that GTA 6 arrives in just 10 minutes. If you live in New Zealand. Rockstar has opted for a staggered release time, with the game "unlocking" at midnight in your specific region. Because of timezones, this means the lucky folks in New Zealand can enter Vice City first (I'm not jealous...).
Reminder, it's also been reported that GTA 6 reviews will drop as the game goes live in New Zealand, so we might be minutes away from getting our first critical impressions of GTA 6 as well. Should (hopefully) be lots to discuss very soon.
Which edition of GTA 6 are you getting?
A big decision when it comes to GTA 6 is which version to get, the standard or the Ultimate Edition, which costs an extra $20, but comes with plenty of extra digital goodies. Let me know which edition of the game you've gone for in the poll above.
Make sure you've downloaded this PS5 update before GTA 6!
If you're planning to play GTA 6 on PS5, there's an important update that you need to download first. Yesterday, PlayStation released a new PS5 system software update (version 26.07-14.23.00), and over on X, PlayStation Support US confirmed you will need to download it on your console before playing GTA 6 tomorrow. The post reads:
"Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing Grand Theft Auto VI. Players should download this update prior to midnight on November 19 so that they’re ready to play on launch day, November 19."
So, even if you're already pre-loaded GTA 6, make sure to switch on your PS5 and get the update downloaded to your console ahead of the game unlocking at midnight.
What do you think GTA 6's Metacritic score will be?
I've seen a lot of online debate about GTA 6's Metacritic score. As of writing, the highest scored game of 2026 is the Ocarina of Time remake at 96. Meanwhile, GTA 5 scored an impressive 97 back in 2013, and GTA 4 got a stunning 98. Where do you think GTA 6 will land on the popular review aggregate site. Let me know in the poll.
We got GTA 6 GOTY nominations before GTA 6 reviews!
GTA 6 reviews aren't even live yet, and already the game has been nominated for a slew of awards at the upcoming Game Awards 2026. It's up for eight awards, including Game of the Year. Other nominees for the event's top honor include The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, 007: First Light, Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Requiem and Control Resonant. That's great company to be in, and it would suggest that GTA 6 won't disappoint! You can check out the full list of nominees here.
When will GTA 6 reviews go live?
Of course, the single biggest question today is when exactly GTA 6 reviews will appear. Rockstar hasn't officially confirmed when critics will start delivering their verdicts on the game. However, a recent article from Insider Gaming claims that GTA 6 reviews are embargoed until today (November 18) at 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. GMT. That would mean GTA 6 reviews in less than an hour. But without word from Rockstar, this reporting should be taken with a grain of salt. It's not confirmed.
Welcome to our live GTA 6 review coverage!
Good morning! It's going to be a big day for anybody excited for GTA 6. Reviews are expected to drop, and the game will start going live (the lucky folks in New Zealand are up first). There's plenty to talk about, so let's dive into the latest GTA 6 updates.
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