Early Black Friday iPad deals — the best discounts picked by an iPad reviewer
Save up to $100 on iPads right now
Early Black Friday deals are popping up across the internet, which means now is the best time to buy a new iPad. While Apple’s tablets now cost more than before thanks to the ongoing RAM crisis, retailers like Amazon are knocking prices down closer to pre-crisis levels.
One of the best deals I’ve seen so far is for the last-gen iPad mini 7 for $499 at Amazon. The 11-inch iPad Air M4 is also discounted by $100, as is the 13-inch iPad Pro. The new iPad mini 8 isn’t on sale yet, but that could change as we get closer to Black Friday itself.
Here are the best iPad Black Friday deals happening right now. Also, don't forget to check out the best Apple Black Friday deals to save on MacBooks, AirPods, and more!
Quick Links
- shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- Apple iPad (11"/A16/128GB): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad mini 7 (8.3"/A17 Pro/128GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad Air (11"/M4/128GB): was $749 now $649 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad Air (13"/M4/128GB): was $949 now $849 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro (11"/M5/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro (13"/M5/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon
Early Black Friday iPad deals
The iPad (11th Gen) doesn't shake up the formula, but it remains the Apple tablet for most people. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option; Apple's entry-level tablet is among its best.
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The last-gen iPad mini 7 is a fantastic compact tablet that's now on sale for Black Friday. As I said in my iPad mini 7 review, it delivers excellent performance and battery life while retaining its predecessor's vibrant display and portable design. Though it keeps the portrait-oriented front camera and is incompatible with Apple Pencil 2, this tablet’s strengths outweigh its flaws.
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The iPad Air M4 retains everything we loved about the M3 iPad Air, but now it has a faster processor and Wi-Fi 7 — all at the same price. While not perfect, as we said in our iPad Air M4 review, that doesn't prevent it from being the best tablet for most people.
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This is the same iPad Air M4, only in a larger 13-inch size. This configuration packs an M4 chip and 128GB. This is worth getting if you want a 13-inch iPad that doesn't cost as much as an iPad Pro.
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The iPad Pro M5 retains the same elegant, lightweight design and beautiful OLED panel as its predecessor. Like I said in my iPad Pro M5 review, even though it’s not a substantial upgrade, the M5’s fast performance and the productivity-focused iPadOS 27 make this the most powerful and useful iPad Pro yet.
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If you want a larger screen, you can get the 13-inch iPad Pro model. This tablet is my daily driver thanks to its gorgeous tandem OLED panel that makes everything I watch look its best. And when paired with the Apple Magic Keyboard, it's also a decent laptop replacement.
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Shop more deals
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
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Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
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