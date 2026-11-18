Oura Rings rarely go on sale — here are the best Black Friday deals I’ve found so far
Looking for an Oura Ring this Black Friday?
Oura Rings don't get discounted often, especially the new Oura Ring 5, so if you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to invest in a new smart ring, you’ve landed in the right place. I’ve been wearing an Oura Ring for the past few years, and the Oura Ring 5 for the past six months. It’s the fitness tracker I trust with helping me understand my sleep, stress, and cycle, and it’s highly likely to go on sale this Black Friday.
If you’re ready to commit to an Oura ring and the ongoing subscription, keep an eye on this page, as I’ll be bringing you the best Oura Ring sales as they drop.
Best Oura Ring Black Friday deals
- Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Oura Ring 5 sizing kit: buy now $10
- Oura Ring 4 Silver: was $349 now $249
- Oura Ring 4 Gold: was $399 now $279
- Oura Ring 4 Stealth: was $339 now $249
- Oura Ring 4 Ceramic Cloud: was $399 now $279
It’s highly likely that the Oura Ring 5 will go on sale this Black Friday, but before you add one to your cart, you’ll need to know what size to buy. Grabbing a $10 sizing kit on Prime today means you can add the right size to your cart when the deals do drop. Remember, Oura recommends that you wear the sizing kit ring for 24 hours before deciding.
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The best deals right now are actually on the Oura Ring 4. The Oura Ring 4 is the same as the Oura Ring 5, it’s just slightly bigger and heavier. The silver version of the ring is on sale now for $249, with plenty of sizes still available.
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One of the most popular colorways of the Oura Ring is also on sale ahead of Black Friday. The gold version is currently $279 and is on sale in most sizes.
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Here's another great Oura Black Friday deal. Right now the black stealth colorway is on sale. $249 is a fantastic price for this smart ring.
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This discount is on the ceramic colorway of the ring. The most affordable ceramic Oura Ring 4 deals are on the midnight and cloud colorways.
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Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
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