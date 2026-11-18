Oura Rings don't get discounted often, especially the new Oura Ring 5, so if you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to invest in a new smart ring, you’ve landed in the right place. I’ve been wearing an Oura Ring for the past few years, and the Oura Ring 5 for the past six months. It’s the fitness tracker I trust with helping me understand my sleep, stress, and cycle, and it’s highly likely to go on sale this Black Friday.

If you’re ready to commit to an Oura ring and the ongoing subscription, keep an eye on this page, as I’ll be bringing you the best Oura Ring sales as they drop.

Best Oura Ring Black Friday deals

Oura Ring 5 sizing kit : $10 at Amazon It’s highly likely that the Oura Ring 5 will go on sale this Black Friday, but before you add one to your cart, you’ll need to know what size to buy. Grabbing a $10 sizing kit on Prime today means you can add the right size to your cart when the deals do drop. Remember, Oura recommends that you wear the sizing kit ring for 24 hours before deciding. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 4 Silver: was $349 now $249 at Amazon The best deals right now are actually on the Oura Ring 4. The Oura Ring 4 is the same as the Oura Ring 5, it’s just slightly bigger and heavier. The silver version of the ring is on sale now for $249, with plenty of sizes still available. Read more Read less ▼