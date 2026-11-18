When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+ etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with all the Christmas flicks that have landed on various platforms.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 18), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the best new Netflix movies and shows to watch this week, or watch these acclaimed sci-fi movies on HBO Max.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Guarding Stars’ (2026) (Netflix)

Guarding Stars | Leighton Meester & Jared Padalecki | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Holiday romance movie

What it's about: "Guarding Stars" follows Hannah Brooks (Leighton Meester), a no-nonsense bodyguard assigned to protect Hollywood action star Jack Stapleton (Jared Padalecki) over Christmas. When Jack returns to his family's Montana ranch, he asks Hannah to pose as his girlfriend to keep his security troubles from his family. But as they spend more time together, their pretend relationship starts feeling surprisingly real.

Why you should watch it: I wasn't expecting to enjoy "Guarding Stars" quite as much as I did, but Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki's chemistry won me over. The fake-dating storyline is fairly predictable, but I found the family drama much more engaging, giving the festive romance an extra layer of warmth and heart. It's a lovely seasonal watch, particularly if you enjoy Christmas rom-coms that put just as much emphasis on family as they do on romance.

Watch "Guarding Stars" on Netflix now

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‘Madden’ (2026) (Prime Video)

MADDEN - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports drama movie

What it's about: This biographical drama follows legendary NFL coach John Madden (Nicolas Cage) and his remarkable journey from leading the Oakland Raiders to Super Bowl glory to becoming one of football's most recognizable broadcasters. Alongside close friend Al Davis (Christian Bale), Madden helps build the hugely successful Madden NFL video game franchise, changing the sport's cultural footprint forever.

Why you should watch it: There's plenty of fascinating real-life material behind "Madden," making it an intriguing prospect for sports fans and biopic lovers alike. Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale make for an interesting pairing, while John Madden's journey from NFL coach to one of the most recognizable voices in football and the face of a hugely successful video game franchise is certainly worth exploring. It's also a chance to see David O. Russell take on a rather different kind of sports story.

Watch "Madden" on Prime Video now

‘Bar Rescue’ (season 10) (Paramount+)

Bar Rescue is BACK | Season 10 Sneak Peek - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality series

What it's about: The latest season of "Bar Rescue" sees hospitality expert Jon Taffer travel across America to help struggling bars and restaurants avoid closure. Alongside his team of chefs and mixologists, he identifies the problems holding each business back, from poor management and financial troubles to dysfunctional staff, before attempting a complete turnaround. With his trademark tough-love approach, Taffer takes on another batch of failing businesses, with celebrity guests also joining the rescue missions.

Why you should watch it: There's plenty of entertainment to be found in season 10, particularly if you enjoy watching struggling businesses get a much-needed reality check. Jon Taffer is as blunt as ever, with fiery confrontations, business blunders and some satisfying transformations keeping things interesting. The latest batch also features plenty of memorable personalities, while celebrity appearances from familiar faces such as NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick add a little extra fun.

Watch "Bar Rescue" season 10 on Paramount+ now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, November 18

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Guarding Stars" (2026)

"Gentle Monster" (2026)

"The Law of Beasts" (Netflix series)

"Valentina and the 12 Signs" (Netflix series)

"Win the Mall" (Netflix series)

"America's Test Kitchen Friendsgiving" (season 1)

"Gordon" (season 1)

PRIME VIDEO

"Madden" (2026)

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (season 3 new episodes)

PARAMOUNT+

"Bar Rescue" (season 10)

"A Jenkins Family Christmas" (2021)

"A Rich Christmas" (2021)

"A Royal Christmas Surprise" (2023)

"A Wesley Christmas Wedding" (2023)

"Christmas Deja Vu" (2021)

"Favorite Son Christmas" (2023)

"Fighting to Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story" (2025)

"Merry Switchmas" (2021)

"Never Alone For Christmas" (2023)

"So Fly Christmas" (2023)

"Soul Santa" (2021)

"Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas" (2023)

"The Christmas Ringer" (2023)

"The First Noelle" (2022)

"Whatever It Takes (2023)

"All the Queen's Men" (season 5 new episode)

"Sacrifice" (season 2 new episode)

UEFA Women's Champions League: BK Häcken vs. Manchester City (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Women's Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Women's Champions League: Juventus vs. OH Leuven (3 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"Beat Bobby Flay" (season 45) (Food Network)

"Renovation Resort Showdown" (season 3) (HGTV)

"The Hotline" (2026)

Men's College Basketball: Siena vs. St. John's (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET)

AEW: Dynamite (8 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Bethune-Cookman vs. Creighton (9 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

"Stick" (season 2 new episode)

"Where's Wanda?" (season 2 new episode)

HULU

"All’s Fair" (season 2 new episode)

"All’s Fair Podcast" (new episode)

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35 new episode)

"Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang" (new podcast episode)

"The Lowdown" (season 2 new episode)

"Merry Berry Love" (new episode)

"The Remarried Empress" (new episodes)

"Rivals" (season 2, part 2 new episodes)

"Style Wars" (new episodes)

"Vienna Game" (series premiere)

DISNEY+

"The 60th Annual CMA Awards" – streaming live @ 8pm ET

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35 new episode)

"Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang" (new podcast episode)

"Merry Berry Love" (new episode)

"Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+" (season 2 new episodes)

"The Remarried Empress" (new episodes)

"Style Wars" (new episodes)

"Vienna Game" (series premiere)

PEACOCK

Big Ten Women's Basketball: Kansas vs. Minnesota (8 p.m. ET)

NBA: Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks (8 p.m. ET)

NBA: Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets (9:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings (10 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

Men's College Basketball: Elon vs. South Carolina (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Cornell vs. Syracuse (8 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Alcorn State vs. Missouri (9 p.m. ET)

College Football: Central Michigan vs. Buffalo (7:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat (7 p.m. ET)

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