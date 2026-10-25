There's a simple way to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for *FREE* — stream El Clásico

You can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live and FREE on CazeTV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Free Stream (Image credit: CazeTV) • FREE STREAM — CazeTV's YouTube (BRAZIL)

• Watch anywhere — try Proton VPN (70% off)

The free-to-air streaming service will show every moment of the first El Clásico of the season, as Hansi Flick's Barcelona take on José Mourinho's Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona have won six of their last seven El Clásicos and sit comfortably at the top of the La Liga table, with 27 points from nine matches. Real Madrid are six points behind and can't afford to slip up today against their bitter rivals.

Want to catch Barcelona vs Real Madrid free on CazéTV? If you’re outside Brazil, where this platform is available, you may be wondering how to access the broadcast from the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere.

Here’s our complete guide to streaming Barcelona vs Real Madrid live and free online, wherever you are.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for free

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is free via CazeTV's YouTube in Brazil with no subscription or account required.

It is geo-restricted to Brazil so you will need a VPN if you're traveling outside the South American country right now.

▶︎ ACCESS CAZETV FROM ANYWHERE WITH PROTON VPN — we've tested it on CazeTV's YouTube and it unblocks streams perfectly.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

There are lots of VPNs but Proton VPN will allow you safely unblock the stream of Barcelona vs Real Madrid — plus you can save 70%.

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Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for FREE: Quick Guide

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Brazilian service, you'd select Brazil from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to CazeTV's YouTube and watch the game, completely free.

Which devices can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid with?

You can use YouTube to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on a range of devices:

Amazon Fire TV: Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and compatible Fire TV devices

Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and compatible Fire TV devices Android: Android phones, tablets and Android TV devices

Android phones, tablets and Android TV devices Apple TV: Supported Apple TV models

Supported Apple TV models Chromecast: Chromecast and Google TV devices

Chromecast and Google TV devices Gaming Consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and other supported consoles

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and other supported consoles LG: Selected LG Smart TVs

Selected LG Smart TVs Mobile Apps: iOS (16+) and Android (9.0+)

iOS (16+) and Android (9.0+) NOW: NOW TV devices and supported NOW platforms

NOW TV devices and supported NOW platforms Roku: Supported Roku streaming players and TVs

Supported Roku streaming players and TVs Samsung: Selected Samsung Smart TVs and devices

Selected Samsung Smart TVs and devices Sky: Sky Glass, Sky Q and Sky Stream pucks

Sky Glass, Sky Q and Sky Stream pucks Vestel: Selected Vestel Smart TVs

Selected Vestel Smart TVs Vodafone TV: Vodafone TV Play and supported Vodafone TV devices

Vodafone TV Play and supported Vodafone TV devices Web Browsers: Chrome, Edge and Firefox

Chrome, Edge and Firefox Xbox: Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

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