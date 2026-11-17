The fitness industry is ever evolving, and at Tom's Guide, we’re putting the spotlight on the products that'll truly help our readers reach their goals, whether that's running a marathon or getting more sleep.

The Tom's Guide Fitness Awards 2027 are officially open for nominations. If your product is helping people get healthier, now's the time to enter.

From running to golf, hiking to high-performance recovery products, we're looking for the best of the best.

Award categories

There's no one-size-fits-all approach to fitness, so we're going to be giving out awards across several categories. Everything from rangefinders to smartwatches, we want to recognize those companies that make a difference. Below are the categories for which you can enter; we reserve the right to modify these categories based on the submissions.

Home training

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All the gear you need for getting fit without the gym — from resistance bands and dumbbells, to smart scales, treadmills, and exercise equipment.

Golf

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

From rangefinders to game trackers, AI-powered launch monitors, simulators, and apparel, these are the products every golfer needs to know about. These are the brands making the ‘perfect round’ more attainable.

Running

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Runners come in all shapes and sizes, and our running awards appeal to everyone from beginner to athlete. We’re celebrating the best running shoes, watches, headphones, and apparel.

Winter sports

(Image credit: Future)

The best gear is the kind you don’t notice — it’s the kind that disappears, so you can focus on the sport. Our winter sports awards celebrate the smart goggles, apparel, and gloves of the season.

Hiking

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

The best hiking equipment earns its weight in your pack. We’re celebrating the smartwatches that double as safety tools, as well as the smartest boots, most intuitive mapping apps, and wearable tech.

Recovery

(Image credit: Future)

Every athlete will know performance is only as good as the recovery that follows it. From compression boots and wearable sensors to sliders every runner will reach for post-marathon, this is how to recover in 2027.

How to enter

Brands can submit products via our online entry form by selecting the appropriate category and following the “Enter Now” buttons on the awards site.

Entry fee: $250 per product, per category



No limit on submissions and products can be entered into multiple categories (additional $250 per category).

Deadline: 22 December 2026

Category winners will be announced in January 2027.