Black Friday headphone deals up to 67% off: lowest prices now on Beats, AirPods, Bose, Sony and more
Black Friday headphones deals are live, and pretty impressive
Happy Black Friday! While we're not quite at the big day yet, the Black Friday deals are truly here. While I'm often a Black Friday skeptic (as lots of the deals are typically not that great, or worse, misleading), I'm actually quite impressed with the deals on headphones this year.
I'm Pete, reviews editor here at Tom's Guide, and this is my fifth Black Friday working on the site. I'm keeping a close eye on all the best headphones deals.
If you're after a new set of headphones for the gym, the latest waterproof Beats 360 are $100 off at Walmart. The flagship Apple AirPods Max 2 are also reduced from $549 to $419 at Amazon, and the Sony WH-1000XM6 have seen a hefty discount, dropping from $459 to $348 at Amazon.
But there are plenty more deals where those came from.
Early Black Friday headphones deals: Quick links
- Soundcore Q20i: was $69 now $37 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-CH530: was $69 now $38 @ Amazon
- Beats Studio Pro: was $299 now $99 @ Walmart
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $329 now $167 @ Amazon
- Nothing Headphone (1): was $299 now $169 @ Amazon
- Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $199 now $189 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4C: was $299 now $198 at Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen): was $359 now $199 @ Amazon
- Sonos Ace: was $349 now $229 at Amazon
- Beats 360: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart
- Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459 now $348 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $418 at Amazon
Best Black Friday headphones deals
Soundcore's Q20i have dropped in price for Black Friday. They're comfortable, lightweight and sound great for the price, while also offering ANC.
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In our Sony WH-CH530 review, we gave these plucky little cans a full five stars. Why? Because look at that $69 MSRP. That's why. For the money, these cans offer stellar sound, plenty of comfort, solid battery life and fun colorways! And now they're just $38.
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Skullcandy literally put a bass slider in these headphones to make them shake on your head. There's a vibration motor in there. So, yeah, if it's bass you're after, and you fancy saving $120, look no further.
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Sound, ANC, comfort, styling. These cans have it all. In fact, there was only one thing we didn't like in our Sony WH-CH730N review, and that was the U.S. price of $199 — way higher than the EU and U.K. relative pricing. Well, that's changed with this deal. For $99, the WH-CH730N are a hell of a lot of headphones for the money.
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We're big fans of the fit, finish, sound and noise cancelling of the JBL Live 780NC, and this Black Friday deal makes them a great bet if you've got a little more to spend (but still want to maximise those savings).
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The venerable Beats Studio Pro hit different when they're $200 off MSRP. Solid ANC? Check. A cool, stylish look? Check. Good sound quality? That's a royal flush, baby.
Price check: $139 @ Amazon
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Bose might have replaced the QuietComfort headphones with an also reduced pair, but at this price, these are Bose headphones to go for. Excellent ANC for the price, a comfortable fit, and increasingly-rare-these-days physical controls.
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The Nothing Headphone (1) can help you live out your sci-fi dreams while offering solid customizable sound and a great control scheme. Not bad for a Black Friday deal.
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The Momentum 4 have a reputation of being a little... boring. If, that is, you consider some of the best-sounding headphones for the price and 60 hours of battery life boring. I don't — and neither does this massive $120 saving on the Sennheiser Momentum 4.
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Sony recently relaunched the original XM4, hence the XM4C. The new cans have upgraded to the latest Bluetooth 6.0, a new removable (and therefore replaceable) battery, and some AI audio upscaling. Look, none of that was strictly necessary, as the XM4 were still fantastic anyway — even in 2026. But new features is never a bad thing.
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Remember I said up top that Bose made new headphones to replace its more affordable model? They're right here, and $160 off! If you want some snazzier colors and a new design, you've found the cans for you — the Bose QuietComfort Headphones 2nd gen.
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Sonos's first attempt at headphones was a solid one, earning a coveted 4.5 stars in our Sonos Ace review. We loved the sound and noise cancelling, the battery life, the design and the integration with other Sonos gear. If you're an existing Sonos user, this is the deal for you.
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The Beats 360 are the latest in the Beats range and the headphones to buy if you need something to soundtrack your workouts. Not only are they water- and sweatproof, but they feature replaceable ear and head pads. That means you can choose the most comfortable pads for your workout, and swap out if they get gross from, well, your sweaty self.
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Sony's XM6 weigh very little and sound excellent — and now you can get them for $100 off. As you'll see in our Sony WH-1000XM6 review, they offer excellent noise cancellation, improved call quality over prior models, and an epic 30 hours of battery life.
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Pure. Class. That's how I'd describe the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3. And I'd know, because I own and use a set of them on a near daily basis at home. The Px7 S3 have a warmer, bassier tune than the reference-tuned Px8 S2 (also on sale), but you still get that Bowers refinement and fidelity. Oh, and they're built like you'd expect from a luxury audio brand: bloomin' marvellously.
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This isn't the lowest we've seen the AirPods Max 2 drop ($399)... but it's damn well close. And given these are the latest, greatest, and still rather new'n'shiny flagships from Apple no less, $130 is a surprisingly good chunk of cash off.
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Look, I'm a Bowers fanboy, I'll admit it. And I own the Px8 S2. So I have no problem giving some sage advice here: buy the Px8 S2, you won't regret it. Yes, they're pricey, but they make up for it with beautiful, spacious, high fidelity sound, exquisite build quality and strong ANC.
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Peter is a Senior Editor at Tom's Guide, heading up the site's Reviews team and Cameras section. As a writer, he covers topics including tech, photography, gaming, hardware, motoring and food & drink. Outside of work, he's an avid photographer, specialising in architectural and portrait photography. When he's not snapping away on his beloved Fujifilm camera, he can usually be found telling everyone about his greyhounds, riding his motorcycle, squeezing as many FPS as possible out of PC games, and perfecting his espresso shots.
- Tammy Rogers Buying Guide Editor
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