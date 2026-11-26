Happy Black Friday! While we're not quite at the big day yet, the Black Friday deals are truly here. While I'm often a Black Friday skeptic (as lots of the deals are typically not that great, or worse, misleading), I'm actually quite impressed with the deals on headphones this year.

I'm Pete, reviews editor here at Tom's Guide, and this is my fifth Black Friday working on the site. I'm keeping a close eye on all the best headphones deals.

If you're after a new set of headphones for the gym, the latest waterproof Beats 360 are $100 off at Walmart. The flagship Apple AirPods Max 2 are also reduced from $549 to $419 at Amazon, and the Sony WH-1000XM6 have seen a hefty discount, dropping from $459 to $348 at Amazon.

But there are plenty more deals where those came from.

Best Black Friday headphones deals

Save 48% Soundcore Q20i: was $69 now $36 at Amazon Soundcore's Q20i have dropped in price for Black Friday. They're comfortable, lightweight and sound great for the price, while also offering ANC. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Sony WH-CH530: was $69 now $38 at Amazon In our Sony WH-CH530 review, we gave these plucky little cans a full five stars. Why? Because look at that $69 MSRP. That's why. For the money, these cans offer stellar sound, plenty of comfort, solid battery life and fun colorways! And now they're just $38. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% Skullcandy Crusher Evo: was $209.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Skullcandy literally put a bass slider in these headphones to make them shake on your head. There's a vibration motor in there. So, yeah, if it's bass you're after, and you fancy saving $120, look no further. Read more Read less ▼

Save $81.99 Sony WH-CH730N: was $179.99 now $98 at Amazon Sound, ANC, comfort, styling. These cans have it all. In fact, there was only one thing we didn't like in our Sony WH-CH730N review, and that was the U.S. price of $199 — way higher than the EU and U.K. relative pricing. Well, that's changed with this deal. For $99, the WH-CH730N are a hell of a lot of headphones for the money. Read more Read less ▼

Save $110 Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $299 now $189 at Amazon The Momentum 4 have a reputation of being a little... boring. If, that is, you consider some of the best-sounding headphones for the price and 60 hours of battery life boring. I don't — and neither does this massive $120 saving on the Sennheiser Momentum 4. Read more Read less ▼

Save $101 Sony WH-1000XM4C: was $299 now $198 at Amazon Sony recently relaunched the original XM4, hence the XM4C. The new cans have upgraded to the latest Bluetooth 6.0, a new removable (and therefore replaceable) battery, and some AI audio upscaling. Look, none of that was strictly necessary, as the XM4 were still fantastic anyway — even in 2026. But new features is never a bad thing. Read more Read less ▼

Save $120 Sonos Ace: was $349 now $229 at Amazon Sonos's first attempt at headphones was a solid one, earning a coveted 4.5 stars in our Sonos Ace review. We loved the sound and noise cancelling, the battery life, the design and the integration with other Sonos gear. If you're an existing Sonos user, this is the deal for you. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Beats 360: was $349 now $249 at Walmart The Beats 360 are the latest in the Beats range and the headphones to buy if you need something to soundtrack your workouts. Not only are they water- and sweatproof, but they feature replaceable ear and head pads. That means you can choose the most comfortable pads for your workout, and swap out if they get gross from, well, your sweaty self. Read more Read less ▼

Save $111 Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459 now $348 at Amazon Sony's XM6 weigh very little and sound excellent — and now you can get them for $100 off. As you'll see in our Sony WH-1000XM6 review, they offer excellent noise cancellation, improved call quality over prior models, and an epic 30 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

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