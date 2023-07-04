The perfect side sleeper mattress just dropped to an all-time low price

If you head to Helix right now, there's 25% off the Midnight mattress, with two free pillows thrown in for good measure. With that discount, a queen size is $999, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen on this model, making this one of the best 4th of July mattress deals around.

You'll find the full low-down in our Helix Midnight mattress review, but the short version is that we consider this to be the best mattress for side sleepers. That's thanks to a soothing, sink-in top layer of memory foam, which cushions the joints and prevents pressure from building up in the hips and shoulders in this position. Meanwhile, a firmer layer of springs ensures the spine stays correctly aligned. This model ranks highly in our general best mattress guide too.

Here's a closer look at the deal, and who we'd recommend this mattress to:

Helix Midnight mattress

Queen size: was $1,332 now $999



Overview: The Helix Midnight mattress is an 11.5" tall, hybrid mattress with a design that includes soothing memory foam and a layer of coils. Helix rates it a 5-6 out of 10 in terms of firmness, but in our tests we found it a little firmer – maybe a 6.5 or 7. That medium-firm sleep feel provides the perfect balance of pressure relief and support in a side sleeping position.



Price history: This is the lowest price we've recorded on the Helix Midnight. The typical Helix mattress deal knocks 20% off MSRP (queen size: $1,099) or 25% off over major holidays and sales events (queen size: $1,030). This 4th of July has coincided with a drop in ticket price, which means a queen size mattress is $999. We've only seen that price once before, for a (very brief) period over Black Friday in 2022. This model has never been cheaper. Extras: This mattress comes with a 100-night trial, which you can use to make sure it's the right fit for you, and 10-year warranty. Shipping is free, and you'll get two free pillows with your order.

Buy it if...

✅ You sleep on your side: The medium-firm memory foam upper layer cradles the sleeper's shoulders and hips in a dreamily comfortable way, but with enough support to keep the spine aligned. For average or lightweight people who like to sleep on their side, this will be perfect.



✅ You're a restless sleeper: The Midnight absorbs movements very well, which can lead to a more restful night's sleep if you're prone to tossing and turning at night. It's also a good choice for those who share a bed, and don't want to be disturbed by their partner's movements.



✅ You want the most bang for your buck: We think the Helix hits that sweet spot between performance and value, and delivers an awful lot for its mid-range price-tag – especially with this 4th of July deal.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You sleep on your stomach or back: The Midnight won't provide enough support for most back for stomach sleepers, and especially if you weigh 250lb or more. For these positions, we'd typically recommend something firmer, like the Helix Dusk – that has the same pricing structure as the Midnight (so you're still getting an all-time low price) and swaps the sink-in memory foam for a bouncier alternative. Head to our Helix Dusk hands-on review for more info.

❌ You want maximum luxury: If you have a bigger budget, there are fancier mattresses around. Within the Helix line, the obvious upgrade would be the Midnight Luxe, which adds zoned coils and a pillow-top. That one's also on sale, and you can read about our experience with it in our Helix Midnight Luxe hands-on review. For other recommendations, head to our best luxury mattress guide.



❌ You need something a little cheaper: Another luxe-feeling, great-value hybrid to consider is the DreamCloud. It's also the cheapest we've ever seen it, and $200 less than the Midnight based on queen size. It's firmer than the Midnight, meaning it'll be suitable for heavier bodies and stomach / back sleepers, and we also think it's a good choice for anyone who suffers from back pain. Head to our DreamCloud mattress review for more info.