<a id="elk-5d11efe7-78a4-43a6-937b-70b321e8789f"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-the-ramageddon-live-blog-2">Welcome to the RAMageddon live blog!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="4e49987f-c0e8-4b48-a17f-ee1c986a7b2a"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="NSYr6nsP63PRbdJFMNL5pT" name="RAM sticks.jpg" alt="Two RAM sticks" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/NSYr6nsP63PRbdJFMNL5pT.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Shutterstock)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="7cb57345-78ee-4d52-a9c5-add610bce311">Hello, everyone! With RAM prices out of control, we're here to keep you updated on all the latest RAM pricing news and developments. Be sure to bookmark this page so you don't miss out. As we said in the intro, we'll have the latest updates, insight from industry insiders, and our own thoughts on this ongoing situation.</p>