Exclusive Labor Day mattress deal knocks $375 off Saatva's luxurious innerspring hybrid

If you're looking for a luxurious mattress that doesn't cost the earth, we have promo code for you: our exclusive deal gets you $375 off purchases of $1000 or more at Saatva (opens in new tab). You might notice that this isn't being advertised as a Labor Day mattress sale, and if you don't go to Saatva via the link above, you'll get to the brand's general sale. That gets you between $200 and $500 off your mattress, but in the majority of cases you'll save more by using our Tom's Guide discount.

That price-drop will kick in on most of this brand's mattresses – our top pick is the Classic, which sits at number one in our best mattress guide. You'll find the full low-down in our Saatva Classic review, but the short version is that this handcrafted innerspring hybrid mattress delivers hotel-standard luxury for a lower cost than many of its competitors. Choose between three firmness levels: Luxury Firm (a great choice for most people), Plush Soft (consider if you're a lighter person or side sleepers) or Firm (consider if you're a heavier person or a back- or stomach-sleeper).

With our coupon, you'll knock $375 off all sizes excluding the twin (if you want that, use Saatva's general Labor Day deal). You can pick up a queen size for $1,395 rather than the usual $1,770.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic mattress: Queen was $1700 now $1395 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

Our favourite of Saatva's range is the Classic. This luxurious innerspring hybrid combines a plush pillow top with a double layer of coils, and delivers sturdy lumbar support with a little bounce. Choose between three firmness levels and two heights. Our code gets you $375 off all but the twin size this Labor Day.

(opens in new tab) Saatva exclusive discount: get $375 off any mattress (min. spend $1,000) (opens in new tab)

Our promo code is valid across any of Saatva's selection of mattresses, so long as you spend $1,000 or more. For those on a tighter budget, it'll make the affordable Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid even more affordable (the queen size is reduced to $1,220 from $1,595). Or if you want a memory foam mattress that's great for back pain, check out the Loom & Leaf (queen was $1,770, now $1,395).

We love the Saatva Classic, but it might not be exactly what you're looking for. At Saatva you'll find a range of other models that offer slightly different things. Memory foam fans can choose between the Loom & Leaf or Saatva premium memory foam hybrid, or if you're interested in a latex mattress, check out the Saatva Latex Hybrid (made from natural latex and recycled coils, and designed to deliver excellent temperature regulation so you don't overheat at night). For bigger bodies, there's the Saatva HD. Browse the full range here (opens in new tab).

A welcome perk is that white glove delivery is included in the price of a Saatva mattress, so the delivery team will set up the mattress in your room for you (it arrives flat), and take all the packaging away too. You have a lifetime warranty and a full year to trial your purchase, although do be aware that there's a $99 returns processing fee if the mattress doesn't suit you. Missed this offer? Check our Saatva mattress sales page for the best current deal.