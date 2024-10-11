How to return a Saatva mattress: Key things to know before buying

Buying a mattress online is easy, but even if you're confident in your decision, you may wonder what happens if it doesn't work out. That's why a brand like Saatva offers a year’s sleep trial – so you can know for sure whether or not you made the right call. But how do you return a Saatva mattress, and can you exchange it for another one? We'll be answering that question and others here.

Saatva features twice in our guide to the best mattresses of 2024 for all sleepers and is well known for its handcrafted mattresses that are made in America. However, even the Saatva Classic – which is our team's top-rated bed overall – won't hit the right notes with every sleeper. (Read our Saatva Classic mattress review to learn why we like it, and what we think it can do better).

Saatva's current lineup spans 12 mattresses, including options for babies and kids. If you're unfamiliar with the brand, take a moment to find the best Saatva mattress for your sleep needs and budget. There's always a Saatva mattress sale taking place too, so you'll never have to pay full price – and the discounts will only get better by the time Black Friday mattress sales kick off.

But if you're curious to know what the Saatva mattress return process entails before you buy, then keep reading...

How to return a Saatva mattress

Saatva's 365-night trial means that you can get a refund at any time during this period, no questions asked. Simply contact Saatva customer service via phone or live chat and you can start the return process. You'll have to pay a $99 processing fee that will either be deducted from your refund, or paid upfront for an exchange.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Brands generally enforce a minimum of 30 nights before returns are allowed, but not Saatva. We reached out to a Saatva Sleep Guide, who confirmed that customers can return or exchange their mattresses at any point during their 365-night trial.

However, a grace period of two to four weeks is recommended. Given that it takes about a month for your body to adjust to a new sleep surface, we strongly advise adhering to that, outside of outstanding circumstances.

How to return a Saatva mattress topper

Saatva offers a 180-night trial for its mattress toppers, at which time you can get a refund, no questions asked. To initiate a free return of a mattress topper, contact Saatva via phone, live chat or email. Saatva doesn't have an exchange program for mattress toppers, so you'll have to go back to the website and start a fresh order for any products you wish to replace it with.

How to return Saatva bedding and accessories

Saatva has expanded its product range beyond mattresses to include bedding, furniture and accessories. Terms vary by category, as you'll find below:

Saatva crib mattress: 45-night free returns

45-night free returns Saatva bedding: 45-night free returns; must wash before returning

45-night free returns; must wash before returning Saatva dog bed: 45-night free returns; must wash cover before returning

45-night free returns; must wash cover before returning Saatva mattress foundations: 365-night trial; $99 processing fee

365-night trial; $99 processing fee Saatva bedroom furniture: 365-night trial; $99 processing fee

365-night trial; $99 processing fee Saatva scented candles: No returns or exchanges

No returns or exchanges Saatva adjustable bed bases: No returns or exchanges

How to return a Saatva mattress: FAQS

What does Saatva do with my mattress after I return it?

Once Saatva has received your mattress, the brand will either donate it to a veteran's shelter or offer them to Saatva employees and associates at cost. They'll never be resold to the general public.

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

Am I allowed to exchange my Saatva?

Yes, Saatva accepts mattress exchanges so you can opt for a different model or the same model at a different firmness level. You'll just need to pay a $99 processing fee for the new mattress delivery and pickup of the one you want to send back. Best of all, the 365-night trial will restart as soon as you receive your new Saatva mattress.

Can I return a Saatva mattress if it's damaged?

If your Saatva mattress arrives damaged, you can send it back with the delivery team and have another one dispatched on the next available delivery day. Alternatively, you can keep the mattress and note the damage on the driver's delivery ticket, then exchange it at a later date at no extra cost.

However, if your Saatva mattress has stains, burns or other signs of abuse, it won't be accepted. These things will also void your lifetime warranty.

Do Saatva Viewing Rooms accept mattress returns?

No. Saatva Viewing Rooms do not sell mattresses, nor do they collect mattress returns. All returns and exchanges must be initiated online or on the phone. That said, you can find Saatva Sleep Guides on location at Saatva Viewing Rooms and ask for their advice on finding the right fit. You'll be able to try Saatva's whole range of mattresses on-site, too – but purchases must be made online.