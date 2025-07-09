The best 60+ Prime Day sleep deals live now — picked by our expert team and starting from $9

The Prime Day sale event is here and you can create the sleep sanctuary of your dreams with deals on pillows, bedding and cooling sleep accessories and more at Amazon. And with 15% off the Oura Ring sleep tracker for Prime members , you can even watch as your sleep improves.

I’ve been scouring the Prime Day sleep deals to find all the biggest savings on sleep accessories, including discounts on some of the best mattresses you can buy online , like the DreamCloud Mattress now only $549 for a queen at Amazon (it's cheaper than Black Friday in the Prime Day mattress deals .)

So whether you're tired of waking up with neck pain or simply struggling to drift off in another heatwave , my expert team has found all the best Amazon Prime Day sleep sales to shop today.

Prime Day runs until Friday so we'll keep updating this page with the latest sleep savings. For more sales, check out our guide to the Prime Day deals live .

Amazon Prime Day Sleep Deals: Cooling

1. COMLIFE Portable Handheld Misting Fan: was $19.99 now $9.49 at Amazon

This simple gadget has the ability to cool you down on even the most tropical of nights. With a small water tank, you can mist yourself before bed or fall asleep being misted to help you reach the best temperature for sleeping. By circulating the air and making it moist, you can prevent your nasal passageways from drying up and make breathing easier, improving your sleep quality. With over 50% off, bringing the price down to $9.49 (was $19.99) now is the time to order. Plus, you're likely to get it before the next heatwave with super quick delivery.

2. 3D Gel Cooling Sleep Mask: was $22.99 now $15.59 at Amazon

Not only can you enjoy a little bit of soothing luxury at night as well as block out any ambient light in your bedroom, but you can also keep yourself cool and comfortable with this 3D sleep mask. The design means you won't feel any pressure on your eyes as you sleep, and all you need to do is simply chill the mask in the freezer for an hour or two to enjoy the cooling properties. And it's not just for summer. You can also warm the mask in the microwave for chilly nights. With the price dropping to $15.59 for Prime Day, we think the versatility of this mask is worth the investment. Think traveling, early summer mornings or even migraines.

3. Topcee Cooling Blanket: twin was $25.99 now $18.39 at Amazon

Made from an Arc-Chill fabric that uses fibers which absorb body heat whilst staying cool, this lightweight, thin blanket from Topcee is the perfect replacement for your heavy comforter. With a 400 thread count, this cooling blanket has a higher specific heat capacity than its competitors. What does this mean for you? Staying cooler for longer. While a twin is only 29% off, you can get 41% off a queen, bringing the price down to an affordable $29.69 (was $49.99).

4. SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Pad: queen was $54.99 now $30.99 at Amazon

Made from Nanotex, which is a fast-drying, moisture wicking fabric, this cooling mattress pad excels in temperature regulation. Don't expect extra support like you'd get from the best mattress toppers, but do expect a soft, fluffy feel added to your bed. This extra layer will help dissipate heat and keep you feeling fresh for longer. For $30.99 for a queen, you can't go too far wrong.

5. AOGITKE Portable Air Conditioners: was $45.99 now $34.39 at Amazon

With a 900ml water tank, this portable air conditioner can deliver cooling air and mist to you night long. Add a few ice cubes to the tank and you've got effective air con without the huge bill. The two hour or four hour shut off setting means you can fall asleep with this gadget on, and not worry about it running all night. 25% off for Prime Day brings this mattress down to $34.49 (was $45.99). A small price to pay for a cool breeze on a still night.

6. Soft Ice Packs Reusable Gel Pack: was $9.99 now $8.49 at Amazon

A sleep hack that many swear by is using reusable ice packs at night. Whether that means slipping them into your pillow case or placing them on hot areas of your body, they can be effective in lowering your core body temperature. This simple two pack is all you need, and with 15% off, it's a no-brainer.

7. Molecule 3" CopperWELL Cooling Mattress Topper: twin was $179.99 now $161.33 at Amazon

We rate this as the best cooling mattress topper you can buy. Made in the USA with CertiPUR-US certified foam, this 3-inch cooling topper has contoured channels to increase airflow and dissipate heat, plus copper gel-infused foam for enhanced heat transfer. There's no cover, though, so you'll need a mattress protector to go with it. Not all sizes are reduced for Prime Day but there's 10% off a twin size, bringing the price down to $161.33 and making it an excellent back-to-college option if you want to sleep cool in your dorm.

Amazon Prime Day Sleep Deals: Sleep trackers

1. Oura Ring 4: was from $349 now from $296.65 at Amazon

The Oura Ring 4 is the newest generation from Oura and is hands-down one of the best sleep trackers you can get, accurately keeping tabs on everything from time spent in bed to your heart rate variability and sleep stages. There's a rare 15% off this Prime Day cutting the cheapest colorways (silver and black) to $296.65. The more expensive models (gold and rose gold) sit at $424.15 (were $499).

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is an impressive smartwatch offering accurate and detailed sleep insights at great value, especially now there's a whopping 47% off at Amazon. This slashes it to $159.99 (was $299.99) — you won't find as good a price elsewhere.

3. Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $74.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a top-rated affordable sleep and fitness tracker that sits subtly on your wrist. Considering its budget price point, sleep tracking is basic but it gives an accurate gauge of your sleep duration. For more advanced sleep metrics (we're talking sleep stages and your overall sleep score) you'll have to pay $9.99/month for Fitbit Premium. Still, at $74.95 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, this is a great value, basic sleep tracker.

4. RingConn Gen 2 smart ring: was from $299 now from $209.30 at Amazon

The RingConn Gen 2 is an Oura rival complete with AI-powered sleep tracking and sleep apnea detection. It comes in nine sizes and customers say its battery lasts up to two weeks. With 30% off this Prime Day it's down to $209.30 (was $299) in silver, matte black and gold.

5. Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $190 at Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is an affordable smart watch that offers 'body battery' energy monitoring based on personalized insights from sleep, naps, stress levels and workouts. Plus there's a sleep coach feature providing tips on how much sleep you need. There's 37% off at Amazon this Prime Day, knocking the black Vivoactive to $190 from $299.99. Other colorways sit between $195 and $199.99.

6. Whoop 5.0: was from $199 now from $169 at Amazon

The faceless Whoop 5.0 health and sleep tracker is favored by high-performing athletes. It collates daytime activities with sleep metrics to tell you how when to rest and when to hit peak performance. Whoop uses a unique pricing system. Instead of paying for the physical wearable you pay a subscription fee to use it. As such, discounts are rare. But you can save $30 on the entry-level subscription at Amazon now knocking the annual cost from $199 to $169 (it's still full price on the Whoop website).

Amazon Prime Sleep Deals: Mattresses

1. Casper Sleep Element Mattress: twin was $395 now $276.50 at Amazon

From popular boxed bed brand Casper, the Sleep Element is an all-foam mattress with a medium-firm feel that reviews indicate is best for back sleepers. This is always one of the most affordable Casper mattresses but it's cheaper than usual right now, with a queen reduced to $416.50 (was $595.) That's the best price we've seen all year and a 10-year warranty is included.

2. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress: twin was $419 now $319 at Amazon

Our lead tester described the DreamCloud as "one of the coziest mattresses she's slept on" and she's a mattress tester — she's tried a lot of beds. It impressed most members of our testing panel during our DreamCloud mattress review, although the side sleepers found it took a few nights to break in. In the Prime Day sale you can pick up an older model of the DreamCloud for the best price we've seen this year, with a queen now only $549 (was $665) and it comes with a full year's trial plus a lifetime warranty.

3. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $199 now $149 at Amazon

In our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review we agreed this budget-friendly mattress offers exceptional value for money — and for Prime members, it's an even better deal than usual. The firm support places it among the best mattresses for stomach sleepers but it's too hard for side sleepers (try the Nectar, below.) A queen is now $278 (was $349) matching the lowest price we've seen this year and you get a 180-night trial and 10-year warranty.

4. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $349 now $297 at Nectar

Rated as one of this year's best memory foam mattresses, the Nectar Classic is a quality bed made up of three simple foam layers. During our Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress review, we felt it had a medium-firm feel that would suit most sleepers, but stomach sleepers may find it too soft. While this isn't an Amazon deal, Nectar has launched a rival Primetime flash sale, bringing a queen size down to its lowest price of $552 (normally sold for $649). You'll also get a 365-night trial, a forever warranty and free shipping and returns.

6. EGOHOME Black 12" Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $279 $236 at Amazon

This medium-firm memory foam bed surprised us during the testing process of EGOHOME Black 12" Memory Foam Mattress review as it supported us in all sleep positions (despite being marketed to side sleepers only). While EGOHOME are selling a queen for $390, this Amazon Prime Day deal takes a queen down to $295.99. However, keep in mind that you won't get the 100-night trial period, but you will get the same 10-year warranty.

7. Casper Original Mattress: twin was $895 now $611.50 at Amazon

While it has now been usurped by the Casper One during a line-up revamp, the Casper Original is still around to buy — and we're glad. This is the bed that impressed us with its body-contouring comfort perfect for side sleepers in our Casper Original mattress review. While a queen is stuck at an MSRP of $1,295 over at Casper's website, this amazing Prime deal gets you a queen for $891.50. Plus, you'll get a 100-night sleep trial and free returns.

8. Serta Sleeptrue Medium 12" Hybrid Mattress: twin was $399 now $290.12 at Amazon

The Serta SleepTrue Mattress in a Medium is a 12" hybrid mattress made from a combination of 800-density individually-wrapped coils and memory foam infused with heat-dissipating gel. Right now, a 42% discount takes a queen for $499 to $289, and it also comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.

9. Siena 8” Essential Mattress: twin was $149 now $119 at Amazon

The 8" Essential is budget brand Siena's cheapest offering, and it's slim fiberglass-free design and cheap price makes it a perfect fit for guest rooms. Right now, a queen is $179 (was $279) at Amazon, while Siena is still selling a queen for $279. Whichever you buy from, you'll get a 180 night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.

11. Best Price Green Tea Mattress: twin was $146.99 now $89 at Amazon

The 8" Green Tea uses foam infused with green tea for odor control and promoting relaxation. The 8" and 10" models is currently sold out at Best Price Mattress, so this Prime Day deal is your opportunity to get a 10" queen for $151.59 (was $219) — the lowest price it's been in a month.

12. Tuft & Needle Kin Medium 10" Hybrid Mattress: twin was $449 now $345 at Amazon

While the Kin mattress has been discontinued, you can still buy at Amazon for a low price. It's designed to give a medium-plush feel with body-aligning support, and the 10" hybrid model is now $585.47 in a queen size. There are currently no customer reviews right now for this model, so we suggest getting in touch with Amazon's customer service to verify whether the 10-year warranty and 100-night sleep trial still stands.

13. Sealy Dreamlife 10” Foam Mattress: twin was $429 now $299.96 at Amazon

The 10" Dreamlife Foam model is designed to provide a traditional medium feel for more pressure relief. It also has a breathable anti-bacterial cover to protect against allergens. Right now a queen is $409.14 on Amazon (while the MSRP is listed as $499 at Sealy) and you'll get a 10-year warranty, too.

14. Ashley Chime 12 Inch Hybrid Mattress: twin was $349.99 now $237.02 at Amazon

This hybrid mattress is designed with high-density "super soft" quilt foam to relieve joints and high-density gel memory foam to support the lower back. It's also got a unit of wrapped coils for increased support. Thanks to a Prime Day deal, a queen is now $237.02 (down from $349.99, which is the price that Ashley Furniture is selling it for).

15. Novilla Bliss 12" Memory Foam Mattress: queen was $299 now $254 at Amazon

The Novilla Bliss is an Amazon bestseller, with an overall score of 4.4 stars from over 29,000 ratings. While there may not be discounts on all sizes and heights of the Novilla Bliss, this queen-size 12" model is now 15% off its Amazon listing price, but it's actually $75 cheaper than the price that Novilla is selling it for ($329.99 down from $824.98). So, snap up a queen Bliss for $254 today with this Prime Day deal. However, keep in mind that you may not get the 100-night sleep trial that the brand offers.

Amazon Prime Day Sleep Deals: Pillows

1. Downstoria Feather Down Pillow: queen from $32.99 from $19.46 at Amazon

Nothing can match up to the plush, comfy and cloud-like support of feather and pillows. Worried about a hefty price tag? The Downstoria Feather and Down pillow encased in a cotton-blend cover with silky smooth sateen weave, now starts from $19.46 for a queen while a king size will cost you $18 (was $21.59).

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud Pillow: standard from $89 from $50.35 on Amazon

This is our top recommendation for stomach sleepers who struggle with neck pain. In our Tempur Cloud review, we found it to be ultra soft yet supportive, preventing your neck from moving forward which can otherwise disrupt your natural spinal alignment. The current 43% Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've spotted on a standard Tempur Cloud which drops the MSRP from $89 to $50.35.



3. Beckham Hotel Collection: from $59.99 $47.98 for two at Amazon

This earns it's place in our best pillow guide as the top budget option for all sleeping styles. It is crafted from down-alternative 100% polyester fill. In our testers words, it delivered a "5-star sleeping experience within a budget" (read our whole review on the Beckham Hotel Collection pillows for more details). It is plush yet supportive and the 250 thread count cotton cover is naturally cool and breathable, making it a good option for hot sleepers too. With the current Prime Day deal, a pack of two queen sized pillows are now $47.98 down from $59.99 on Amazon.

4. Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow: queen was $85 now $68 at Amazon

When we reviewed the Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow we were impressed with how supportive and comfortable it was for every sleeping position. The adjustable design means you can remove or add as much of the memory foam fill as you like, creating the perfect pillow for your sleep needs. While not currently on sale at Coop, the Prime Day sale takes 20% off, bringing the price down to $68 (was $85).

5. ZonLi Cooling Body Pillow: was $49.99 now $35.99 at Amazon

A body pillow adds extra support and comfort to side sleepers, relieving pressure from the spine and knees. And, when the weather heats up a cooling body pillow can help you regulate your body temperature. This option from ZonLi has a mesh cover for extra breathability, and you can remove the memory foam fill to adjust the pillow to your desired height. A specialist pillow like this usually has a high price point, so $35.99 is a steal.

6. CloudBliss Knee Pillow: was $22.99 now $15.29 at Amazon

This budget option is also a great solution for side sleepers. When placed between the knees, the CloudBliss can help align the spine and relieve pressure. Filled with cooling gel and high-density memory foam, this pillow should offer enough support for most sleepers, especially those who sleep warm. A Prime Day deal of 33% off brings the price down to $15.29 (was $22.99). While it probably won't be as long lasting as more expensive knee pillows, it's a good way to see if adapting your sleeping position is the key to achieving good rest.

7. Nestl Cooling Body Pillow: from $54.99 from $39.99 at Amazon

Struggling with summer heat but can't sleep without some coverage? Try swapping your duvet for a cooling body pillow. It is an absolute boon for side sleepers, since it aligns your shoulders and hips with your spine, which corrects your sleep posture and eases muscle tension. Plus this body pillow from Nestl is crafted from cooling gel-infused shredded memory foam adjustable fill and a top cover with a dual-feel (a cool-to-touch side and a soft rayon one) for maximum comfort. Get yours now at 27% off which drops the MSRP from $54.99 to $39.99.