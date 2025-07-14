Prime Day has ended but these 5 sleep deals from $10 are still live — and they're all you need for a good night's rest

Whether you’re heading back to college soon or you're battling seasonal insomnia, summer is a difficult time to get quality sleep. And, while Prime Day may have officially ended, I’ve found 5 deals still live that are sure to promise better sleep, including a huge 86% off sale that offers you the chance to get the buy top-rated noise-cancelling earplugs for just $9 at Amazon (was $69).

So, whether you’re looking for the next best mattress for your sleep needs, a topper to upgrade your existing bed or accessories to make your room feel like a hotel, Amazon still has some generous discounts on offer.

For more deals, check out our best mattress sales page which is updated regularly. But for now, these are the 5 deals I think are all you need to improve your sleep this summer.

1. Zinus 12” Cloud Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $259 now $200.99 at Amazon

Making this year’s best cheap mattress guide, this Zinus 12” mattress is fantastic value for money. Made from three layers of foam, we found it was best suited to side sleepers. During the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review , we tested the 10” version of the bed and found it had a plush feeling that contoured to the body, and we expect the same, if not more pressure relief, from the 12” version. Temperature control does let this mattress down, with the foam occasionally trapping heat, but for the price, we were impressed with its performance. Now, a queen is reduced to $278 (was $399) and you’ll get a 10-year warranty included.

2. Sealy Dreamlife 3” Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: twin was $149 now $115.99 at Amazon

If you’re heading back to college and want to transform the comfort of your student mattress, shopping this month's mattress topper deals is the answer. The Sealy Dreamlife topper is available in a 2” height and a 3” height, and, like many of the best mattress toppers , it’s made from gel memory foam that contours to the body and is supposedly better at dissipating heat than more traditional foam. With Surface-Guard Technology, the topper is antimicrobial, meaning it’ll resist allergens and stay fresh for longer. A queen is now down to $146.99 (was $199) and you’ll get a 1 year warranty.

3. IDE11 Ear Plugs for Sleep: was $69.99 now $9.99 at Amazon

My go-to piece of sleep equipment is a pair of good ear plugs. Not only can they help you fall asleep fast in a busy environment (like a dorm room), but they can help you sleep through the night and reduce nighttime wake ups. And I couldn’t quite believe this 86% off deal when I saw the IDE11 earplugs. With noise cancelling capability and soft silicone for painless wearing, these are high quality plugs that are designed to stay put throughout the night. They also come with a portable carry case and four different sizes to suit most sleepers as well as seven ear tips. For just $9.99, it’s an absolute steal.

4. yescool Cooling Weighted Blanket: 15lbs was $45.99 now $35.99 at Amazon

When it’s too hot for a duvet but you’d like the comfort of feeling pressure on you as you sleep, a cooling weighted blanket can be the perfect solution. This blanket from yescool ensures you won’t overheat thanks to its breathable cotton fabric, and the small squares in which the glass beads are sewn in means the weight will always be evenly distributed. Weighted blankets have many benefits, one being the easing of nighttime anxiety, and they’ve been proven to reduce insomnia symptoms. You can choose from many different sizes and weights, but a 15lbs, 48x72” yescool Weighted Blanket is now discounted to $35.99 (was $45.99) at Amazon.