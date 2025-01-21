What is the Hatch Restore 3 and should you buy it?

The Hatch Restore 3 is the new and improved dawn-simulating alarm clock from the brand behind our best sunrise alarm clock of the year, its predecessor the Hatch Restore 2. You can now bag it for $169.99 at Hatch, which is the same price as the previous iteration, but we expect to see discounts at some point over the course of the year.

Selecting the best mattress for your sleep preferences is, of course, key to getting a good night's sleep, but a sunrise alarm clock like the Hatch Restore 3 will elevate your wake up routine during dark winter months (and help soothe you into the aforementioned slumber). That's why we recommend them as one of the leading sleep tech products currently available.

With upgraded audio and phone-free controls but no price hike, the Restore 3 offers incredible value. Here's what it features and who we recommend it for...

Hatch Restore 3: Overview

Pros Phone-free controls

Extra features without a price hike

Customizable sleep and wake-up routine Cons Pricey compared to other sunrise alarm clocks

Requires subscription for all features

Relies on an app

We are yet to test the Hatch Restore 3, but based on our review of its younger sibling, the Hatch Restore 2, we have high hopes for its performance.

Complete with even more sleep sounds and phone-free controls, alongside Hatch's signature chic design and top quality sunrise simulation, the upgraded Hatch Restore 3 addresses some of the issues of the older version, while expanding on what made the Restore 2 great.

(Image credit: Hatch)

If you're looking for a gentle wake up call to help you start the day in a better mood, or a device that can help you drift off peacefully at night, a Hatch Restore alarm clock is likely to be a worthy investment. You can customize your wind down and wake up routines through the Hatch App, which also features a sign-up quiz where you'll answer questions about your sleep to get recommendations on what would benefit your morning and nighttime routines the most.

Despite its top-quality features, the Hatch is not extortionately priced, but you will have to budget for a monthly subscription fee to access all the features for the clock. You can now buy it exclusively at Hatch, but it will be available from third-party retailers later in the year.

Hatch Restore 3: Price & Trials

Despite its upgrades, the Restore 3 costs the same as the Restore 2

You must pay a subscription to access all features

You get a 1 year warranty and 30 night trial

This is a new and improved version of the bestselling Restore 2 sunrise alarm clock, but Hatch isn't raising its prices. The Restore 3 is available at Hatch for $169.99 right now, which matches the MSRP of the (no longer available from the brand) Restore 2, even with the upgraded features.

In comparison with other top-performing sunrise alarm clocks, the Hatch Restore 3 is expensive, but with that higher price tag comes top of the range features. While it is almost five times the price of our best budget option, the JALL sunrise alarm clock currently at $34.98 at Amazon, it offers good value when you compare it with the Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light, which has fewer features but costs slightly more than the Hatch at $179.95.

That said, the Hatch Restore 3 isn't a one-off purchase. You must sign up to the Hatch+ subscription to access the full range of the brand's exclusive sleep content. This subscription requires a monthly fee of $4.99/ or an annual fee of $49.99. Hatch runs regular sales, so we'll be keeping an eye out for discounts throughout the year. Plus, the brand offers free delivery, a 30-day trial and one-year warranty, which are decent perks.

Hatch Restore 3: $169.99 at Hatch

The Hatch Restore 3 retails at $169.99 and has replaced the Restore 2 at Hatch, where it is now available to purchase, though it will be available at other retailers later in 2025. To access Hatch's full library of sleep content, including immersive sleep meditations and bedtime podcasts, you will need to sign up to a Hatch+ subscription, costing $4.99/month or $49.99/year.



Hatch Restore 3: Design

The Restore 3 comes in three neutral color options

We think it is the most aesthetically pleasing sunrise alarm clock

The Restore 3 has more buttons

In terms of design, the Hatch Restore 3 is similar to it's predecessor, with the same curved, 'slightly more than a semi-circle' shape and fabric front, which aids it in providing an authentic sunrise simulation and makes it a chic bedside accessory. There are three neutral colors to choose from; putty, cocoa and greige, helping the clock to be an inobtrusive, stylish addition to any bedroom aesthetic.

Aside from the different color tones, the biggest difference between the older and newer version of Hatch's sunrise alarm clock is that the Restore 3 features more buttons for phone-free operation.

There's the addition of the 'Big Button' on top of the device, which has multiple functions, from turning the alarm on, to snoozing it and turning it off completely. It also works as a volume control. The 'Swap' button allows you to switch between three different unwind routines (which can each feature light and audio of your choice).

(Image credit: Hatch)

The 'Pause' button does what its name suggests, and the 'Bedside Light' button allows you to control the light function on the clock directly. There's also a new 'Alarm Toggle' function on the clock, which effectively turns off any set alarms or routines for when your schedule changes.

From our experience with the Hatch 2, we can confirm that this newer version is big enough to light up the room, but petite enough not to overwhelm your bedside table. Its dimensions are the same as the version before: 7.24" L x 2.43" W x 5.31"

Hatch Restore 3: Features

The Restore 3 has upgraded with additional phone-free controls

It now has more than 60 sleep sounds

The sunrise and sundown simulations are top quality

Despite being a TikTok approved, top-rated sunrise alarm clock (and we can vouch for that after testing it), the main complaint about the Hatch Restore 2 was that it had to be operated almost entirely via a smart phone app.

It's not a hugely surprising gripe, the functionality of the Hatch 2 was somewhat counter-intuitive, considering we're constantly met with advice about keeping screens out of the bedroom and out of nighttime and morning routines to improve sleep quality.

Fortunately, Hatch took this feedback on board and provided more buttons on the device itself, so users can now start, stop and snooze their alarm, alter the volume, switch between preferred wind down routines, pause the audio and activate the light without reaching for a phone. However, setting up and altering your preferences requires smart phone connectivity, since these still take place through Hatch's app.

While we haven't tested the new version, our previous experience of Hatch's sunrise simulation is that it's beautifully effective. The clock phases through red, warm orange and white light, brightening up your bedroom over a standard 30 minute period to wake you up gradually and in a better mood than a traditional, jarring alarm sound. The sunset simulation works the other way, dimming the light while you drift off.

(Image credit: Hatch)

Hatch's upgraded audio library now features additional sleep sounds (from collections of soothing domestic noises to those that are water-themed), the brand says there are now more than 60 (although without having tested the clock ourselves, it's not clear how many are brand new.)

You can also expect guided meditations, sleep podcasts and ASMR sounds to help you unwind. Wake up sounds include tweeting birds, crashing waves or house music. Hatch has also upgraded the overall audio quality in the clock, meaning that those soothing sounds will be delivered with more clarity.

As the best smart beds offer customizable comfort, Hatch is getting more personal in its sleep offerings too. Users must complete the Hatch Sleep Persona Quiz on the Hatch app (as they did for the Hatch 2), the difference is that the app now suggests audio and light routines tailored to your individual needs. Meanwhile, the app itself has undergone a redesign.

Hatch Restore 3: Should you buy it?

Buy the Hatch Restore 3 if...

✅ You want help regulating your circadian rhythm: Morning sunlight is key to maintaining a healthy natural body clock and sunrise simulators like the Hatch Restore 3 can help create that effect on dark winter mornings.

✅ You want a calmer nighttime routine: With a library of 60 plus sleep sounds (including 20 new ones) and a sunset simulation too, the Hatch Restore 3 can make your journey into sleep a more peaceful one.

✅ You want a good looking sunrise alarm clock: Hatch prioritize aesthetics when designing their sunrise alarm clocks. With three neutral colors to choose from and a fancy fabric front, it will look chic by your bedside.

Don't buy the Hatch Restore 3 if...

❌ You're on a budget: With a high price tag and a subscription fee attached, the Hatch isn't the best option for anyone shopping on a budget. Cheaper options include the JALL or HomeLabs sunrise alarm clocks.

❌ You're not tech-savvy: Although it has phone-free controls, you must connect to the compatible Hatch App to set up your clock and manage your routines.

❌ You want the brightest sunrise light: While the Hatch offers a great sunrise simulation, other clocks, like the Philips SmartSleep, have brighter light settings to pull you from sleep without any audio.