What are infinity pillows and do you need one?

Infinity pillows have become a viral travel product thanks to their unique, eye-catching design. If you’re someone who travels regularly or likes extra neck support while at work or relaxing, this scarf-like pillow might seem appealing, but are they really worth the hype?

Just like investing in the best mattress for your sleep needs, the best pillow is also an essential component of your bedroom set up. However, infinity pillows sit outside of this, mainly offering comfort on the go. They're advertised as providing adaptable comfort and support for your neck and body (thanks to their unique design – more on that below) while traveling or kicking back at home.

But do you need one? We're exploring what infinity pillows are, why people are using them and the comfort they can offer. We also pick our top three infinity pillow deals, in case you realise it's the sleep accessory for you.

What are infinity pillows?

Infinity pillows are essentially scarf-like puffed up wraps designed to provide better neck support. The original Infinity Pillow was designed by the Amsterdam-based cooperative BCXSY and was first introduced in 2008 as part of their FOREVER! collection. The inspiration behind the product was the Möbius strip – which is essentially a single surface twisted loop.



Huzi , the brand which now sells the Infinity Pillow (through Amazon and the Infinity Pillow website), crafts them from 100% polyester fill, with a soft cover made from a blend of 60% nylon and 40% bamboo-derived rayon, and a 95% polyester, 5% cotton lining. It is breathable, soft yet supportive and of course, ultra-adjustable, so you can twist, wrap or bundle it according to your style and preferences.

(Image credit: Huzi)

Why are people using infinity pillows?

According to the official Infinity Pillow website, this pillow can help you 'feel at home anywhere,' with options for use including neck support, as a noise-muffling wrap, eye-mask, lumbar pillow or even a window headrest – making them ideal for traveling.

In fact, infinity pillows are the perfect gift for frequent flyers as they are compact and designed for 'comfort on the go.' Plus, they have temperature regulating properties because of the breathable materials used.

The Huzi Infinity Pillow is also rated highly on Amazon where, as of January 2025, approximately 63% of customers have given it a 5-star rating. "This pillow is super soft, gives a comfortable amount of neck support, and cradles your face to make you feel less exposed while you're sleeping," says one user. However, some of the negative reviews claimed it didn't provide enough neck support. Others have been disappointed by the fact that it does not come in a travel bag and is therefore a bulky carry-on.

How can you use the infinity pillows

Described on the official website as a pillow with 'infinite possibilities,' it's main advantage is its versatility, since it can be twisted, squished or wrapped. One great option is to loop it twice around your neck to create comfy support for travelling or simply to beat the cold.

Since it stretches to more than 33" when unfolded, you can also wrap it around your lower back, under your arms and up over your neck, to provide additional lumbar support. The Infinity Pillow can even be used as an eye and/or ear mask to block out light or muffle noises.

(Image credit: Bcxsy)

How to choose the right pillow for neck support

While the Infinity Pillow can be used as a neck pillow, if you're looking for dedicated neck support, here are some things to keep in mind:

1. Note down your sleeping style

While the Infinity Pillow is a great option for neck support while you're on the go or snuggling up on the sofa, if you're looking for dedicated neck support or want to mitigate any aches and pains you're experiencing at night, you'll also need to consider your dominant sleep position and factor that into the pillow you use on your bed at night.

When it comes to a regular bed pillow, side sleepers need a firmer pillow to better align their neck and spine. A medium-firm option will suit back and combination sleepers, while stomach sleepers require a softer pillow.

If you're someone who travels often, it could be wise to find a neck pillow that offers adjustable fill (so it's worth keeping in mind that the Infinity Pillow we've talked about here doesn't have this option), allowing you to customize the firmness based on the sleeping style you adopt while on the move.

2. You need cushioning support for your neck

If you struggle with neck pain or shoulder aches, it's worth investing in a pillow that maintains your spinal alignment and provides pressure relieving support. While it does depend on your sleep style and specific needs (check out our guide to choosing the right pillow for your sleep position for more details), memory foam is typically a good material, because, like the best memory foam mattresses, a pillow can adapt to your body and cushion your head and neck.

"Depending on the type of neck pain you are experiencing, having a pillow that provides additional cervical support could be beneficial to finding comfort while sleeping or ever doing more relaxing activities like watching tv or lounging around. Something like memory foam can help the most as this is going to be easier to contour to the shape of your neck, without causing anymore discomfort," says Dr Jeremy Smith, orthopedic surgeon at Hoag Orthopedic Institute.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. Pillow loft is important

Your sleeping position also determines the kind of pillow loft or height you should opt for. A side sleeper generally needs a medium to high loft pillow to plug the gap between their neck and shoulder and maintain alignment. Back and stomach sleepers should opt for a low-loft pillow to avoid straining their neck or misaligning their neck and spine.

It's important to ensure you've invested in the right mattress for your sleeping position, too. The best mattresses for side sleepers will offer pressure relief around the hips, shoulders and knees, while back sleepers will want a firmer surface to keep the spine aligned.

The top 3 infinity pillows to buy now

1. Huzi Infinity Pillow: from $69.99 $54.50 at Amazon

The original Infinity Pillow offers 360° support, multiple options for use, and is made from fabrics that offer good breathability. It's also low maintenance as you can simply pop it into your washing machine on a low heat (though they cannot be put in the dryer.) The Infinity Pillow is available to buy in 10 colors and the current 22% off deal on Amazon drops the MSRP from $69.99 to $54.50.

2. Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Pillow: from $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

While it's not an infinity design, this Dot&Dot tube-shaped memory foam pillow can be twisted around your neck to provide additional support and comfort while you travel, or just relax at home. The memory foam material offers contoured, cushioning comfort, while the cotton cover is breathable and soft-to-touch (and can be machine washed). Unlike the Infinity Pillow, this Dot&Dot option has a snap closure feature, meaning you can attach to luggage while traveling. You can now find the gray version with 50% off on Amazon, lowering the MSRP from $39.99 to $19.99.