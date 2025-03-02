The bright mornings and long days of spring are nearly here, and with them comes better sleep, cheerier wake-ups and... an uptick in bed bugs.



These critters thrive in warmer weather, which is why now is the perfect time to protect your mattress from bed bugs.

A handful of bed bugs can quickly become a major infestation, particularly as warm weather causes both their metabolism and lifecycle to speed up.



The best treatment for bed bugs is prevention, so before the weather takes a turn for the sunnier, we've rounded up five easy ways to protect your mattress from bed bugs.

Why is spring the start of bed bug season?

Bed bugs are active throughout the year, but we typically define bed bug season as between spring and fall.



Warm weather accelerates the metabolism of bed bugs, causing them to feed more regularly and speeding up their lifecycle (in other words, they're ready to breed faster.)

In addition, bed bug infestations are typically carried into the home from an outside source and many of us choose to travel during the warmer months.

When you visit a hotel with a sneaky bed bug infestation, for example, a bed bug hitches a ride in your suitcase and suddenly they're all over your mattress. Just another reason why spring and summer are seen as bed bug season.

5 ways to stop bed bugs infesting your mattress

1. Invest in a zippered mattress encasement

Zippered mattress encasements wrap and seal your entire mattress in a protective barrier. Unlike the best mattress protectors, which sits on just the top and sides of the mattress, an encasement covers every angle, making it much harder for bed bugs to burrow into your mattress.

A mattress protector is an essential investment for any mattress, but if you're worried about bed bugs, we recommend upgrading to an encasement.

They're easy to clean, so as well as guarding against bed bugs, a zippered encasement can also keep your mattress free from spills and stains.

2. Regular deep mattress cleaning

Bed bugs aren't attracted to dirt, so a clean mattress isn't strictly a preventative tool. However, regular mattress cleaning can keep bed bugs back for a few reasons.

First, vacuuming and steam cleaning are great ways to maintain your mattress, and they're among the most popular household methods to kill bed bugs.

Cleaning is also an opportunity to check for signs of bed bugs. Once you've stripped the bed to vacuum your mattress, closely investigate the seams and corners for dark marks that indicate the pests have made a home in your bed.

And although bed bugs might not care about dirt, regular cleaning does make your mattress less appealing to bed bugs on one front: it removes inviting smells.

Bed bugs are attracted to your scent (or, more specifically, the scent of their food source) and a deep clean can clear your lingering aroma from the mattress materials.

3. Declutter your bedroom (and your bed)

Like dirt, bed bugs aren't exactly drawn to clutter — but mess does present plenty of enticing hiding areas. Bed bugs love dark, warm places, particularly those that smell like a good meal.

Yesterday's socks left strewn across the floor perfectly match this criteria. By keeping the area around the bed tidy, you limit the places bed bugs have to hide.

And these tidy habits serve another anti-bed bug benefit when it comes to your summer getaway. The best way to avoid bringing bed bugs back from vacation is to stay alert and avoid creating clutter.

When you arrive in a new hotel, place your luggage in the bathtub and check the mattress for signs of bed bugs before unpacking. Back home, put your suitcase in the bathroom again, but this time check its interior for stowaways.

4. Air your mattress

When spring cleaning your mattress, make sure to give it a good airing. Not only will this clear away trapped moisture and allergens, but allowing the mattress to breathe also helps banish the smell of you (and your blood) that bed bugs love so much.

We recommend airing your mattress every time you change your sheets. Simply strip the bed in the morning, leave it to breathe during the day, and remake it in the evening. Open the window to allow air to circulate — this is good for your bed and fresh air can help fight fatigue.

5. Use tea tree oil as a deterrent

Tea tree oil is a natural insecticide, but for this essential oil to effectively kill bed bugs, it needs to be applied directly to the pest. If you spot a bed bug, a quick spritz of undiluted tea tree oil can kill it.

Strong smelling tea tree oil can also act as a bed bug repellent, masking the scent of you. But be careful when applying essential oils to a mattress, as they can damage the materials.

Always dilute the oil in water and carry out a patch test on a small, out of the way area before treating the rest of the mattress.