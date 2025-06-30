I'm a bedding expert — here's why I'm swapping my duvet for a cooling body pillow this summer

If you’re anything like me, you won’t be able to sleep without a comforter or duvet. Even in the height of summer I'd rather get a little bit warm than sacrifice the 'safe-cocoon' feeling I get when sleeping under some kind of cosy barrier.



But when temperatures really soar, this can lead to overheating, nightsweats and broken sleep. Thankfully, as a bedding expert, I've got lots of options at my disposal. Switching to a cooling duvet is one option, while another is ditching the duvet entirely — something I've been reluctant to do.



When Sleep Features Editor Lauren recommended a cooling body pillow instead, I decided to give it a go. The results? So far, swapping to a cooling body pillow has helped me fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Here's how...

How did a body pillow help me sleep better?

(Image credit: Simba)

We often place importance on our posture while sitting and standing for long hours, but what about when we're in bed during the night? A good sleep posture not only reduces muscle tension, back pain but also is key to a restorative night's sleep.

While the best pillows can support your head, neck and shoulders to bridge the gap between your ears and the mattress, your hips and knees require pressure relief when lying on your side. It is common for side sleepers to curve your upper body and bring your knees up, but this simple mistake can compromise your spinal alignment and even exacerbate existing back aches or pains.

Hugging a body pillow helps you to rest your arms and knees and distribute your weight evenly. This aligns your hips with your spine resulting in a more relaxed and restful position, perfect to drift into a deep and peaceful slumber.

My first impression of a cooling body pillow

I've been using the Simba Body Pillow, designed exclusively for side sleepers who need additional support. It came in the brand's reusable storage bag and was all ready to be slept with, straight out of the package.

(Image credit: Future)

Made from Simba Renew Bio Clusters, a down-like fill made from recycled PET bottle fibers, the pillow fill is soft, cushioning yet supportive and most importantly, very breathable.

The biggest advantage is, however, the top cotton cover the pillow comes encased in, which incorporates the brand's signature Stratos Cool Tech. This gives it an instant cool-to-touch feeling, which is perfect for hot summer nights.

How the cooling pillow helped me sleep better

1. I fell asleep faster

The Simba Body Pillow comes entirely covered in Stratos cool fabric, which is cool-to-touch. It felt like hugging a pillow which came straight out of the refrigerator, providing cooling relief on hot stuffy nights.

Being a combination sleeper who usually sleeps on my side, this prevented me from curving myself up into a ball, thereby reducing the pressure on my spine. Within a few nights, I noticed I felt more rested and relaxed and was falling asleep faster. It definitely was a simple change, but one that made a huge difference to my sleep.

(Image credit: Future)

2. I didn't wake due to overheating

On certain nights when the temperature went up to 28°C (82.4 F), I woke up abruptly due to overheating and nightsweats. I tried flipping my pillow and moving over to the cooler side of the bed, but nothing helped me to go back to sleep.

As a side sleeper, I also tend to curl up with the duvet, which can trap heat and cause nighttime wakings. However, the Simba body pillow didn't retain heat like traditional ones and provided consistent coolness throughout the night. This meant fewer wake-ups from feeling hot, letting me stay asleep longer and more comfortably.

3. I ditched the duvet and still felt cosy

I'm someone who cannot typically sleep without my comforter or duvet, but the summer heat makes this an impossible task (even with a cooling breathable and lightweight tog.) Enter the cooling body pillow.

This provided the right amount of comfort and coverage, making it easy to ditch my duvet without sacrificing a sense of security or warmth. Its full-body build offered a gentle, cocooning effect that mimicked the comforting pressure of a blanket or duvet— minus the heat.

As a side sleeper, I felt supported and cradled, which helped me sleep faster and at ease. Plus the cooling, skin-friendly fabric felt soft against my skin, so I didn't miss the heaviness of a duvet. It struck the perfect balance between airflow and cozy support, perfect for a summer night sleep.