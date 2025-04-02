Hip pain keeping you awake at night? This cheap product is a game changer for side sleepers

Sleeping on your side is considered the optimum sleep position for the vast majority of people. This is because side sleeping aligns the spine and alleviates pressure, as well as helping to relieve aches and pains. But side sleepers can run the risk of irritating hip pain if their legs aren’t positioned correctly.

Investing in one of the best mattresses to support your side sleeping position will make a huge difference. However, replacing your mattress isn't always an option. What's more, even the best mattress for side sleepers won’t always be enough to keep the hips in the correct position.



What’s the solution? Enter the humble knee pillow, designed to relieve pressure on the joints, promote healthy hip alignment and elevate the legs. Costing considerably less than a new mattress, is this a product worth investing in? Let’s find out more…

What is a knee pillow?

(Image credit: Coop)

Unlike the best neck pillows, which are designed to gently cradle your head, a knee pillow comes with contouring or cut-outs that allow the knees and legs to sit comfortably on each side of it.



They’ll often come in an almost hourglass shape, with the contouring helping to keep the legs stable overnight. Knee pillows come in a variety of firmness options, and you’ll also find adjustable options that allow you to customise the filling to suit your sleep preferences and build.

How does a knee pillow relieve hip pain?

A knee pillow is specifically designed to improve your comfort levels in bed and help to relieve pressure. This is how it will also help to relieve hip pain:

1. Promotes healthy spinal alignment

Keeping the spine aligned while you sleep is crucial to avoiding all types of aches and pains, not just hip pain. By using a knee pillow you’ll be able to keep your knees stacked for better sleep posture while you’re asleep, which will lead to better spinal alignment.



If your top leg slips forward while you’re sleeping on your side, it can lead to pressure being put on the spine, which will aggravate pain rather than alleviating it.

2. Reduces pressure in the hips

(Image credit: Coop Home Goods)

If you’re frequently changing positions during the night, you could be putting strain on your hips. A knee pillow will help keep you in one place but, because it’s smaller than a regular pillow, it can also help prevent the hips or pelvis from rotating during the night. And, by adding in extra support, you’ll also get immediate pressure relief as your hips and pelvic region are kept aligned.

3. Relieves muscle tensions

As we get older, muscle tensions and cramps can become more common. Studies show that nocturnal muscle cramps (NLC) are a common issue faced by people over the age of 60, pregnant women and athletes. But, whatever your age and fitness level, it’s easy to tweak a muscle if you sleep in an uncomfortable position.



A knee pillow helps to keep the muscles in your hips and surrounding areas in a comfortable position, which will help to ease any tightness and cramps in your muscles. When you’re maintaining the right posture, you’ll increase the blood flow to your legs and this will, in turn, reduce muscle cramps.

How much does a knee pillow cost?

The good news is that a knee pillow won’t cost you the earth. You should expect to pay between $20-$50 for a good quality knee pillow, with prices varying depending on where you buy from and what features you’re looking for.



You’ll find a vast selection of knee pillows on the ubiquitous Amazon, including one of our favourites, the Coop Adjustable knee pillow (which you can also buy directly from Coop Home Goods). Brands such as Tempur-Pedic and Sleep Number also sell knee pillows / general purpose pillows which could also be suitable.

How to choose the right knee pillow

With a host of knee pillows available, how do you choose the right one to help with hip pain? Here’s what to consider:

Contouring

The most important thing to look for in a knee pillow is the correct sort of contouring. You want contouring or cut-outs that allow your knees and legs to sit comfortably on either side of the pillow, which helps to keep the legs stable, and hips properly aligned.

Firmness and size

As with mattresses, knee pillows come in a variety of firmness options and slightly different sizes. This means you can pick the best option to suit your body weight, making sure that the pillow best suits and supports you. There are also adjustable pillows available, which are a great option if you’re not quite sure what firmness level you want. You can even get body pillows, which provide support for arms and shoulders as well as the knees.

(Image credit: Future)

Heat retention

A lot of knee pillows are made from memory foam , which is notorious for trapping heat. If you’re a hot sleeper, look for a knee pillow with open-cell foam, gel-infused foam or one with a breathable cover that will help to dissipate heat.

Cover

The cover of your pillow is going to be in contact with your skin all night, so it’s important to choose one that’s suitable for you. We’ve already mentioned breathable covers to help with cooling, but you might also want to consider a hypoallergenic cover if you suffer with any allergies.



We’d also recommend choosing a cover that’s machine washable so that you can keep the knee pillow clean and fresh.

Other ways to relieve hip pain when side sleeping

Knee pillows are great, but they might not be suitable for everyone. If you find you just can’t get on with a knee pillow, you could also try these solutions: