I tried Amazon’s best-selling headphone sleep mask — and it’s my new favorite travel companion

I've been a diehard eye mask user for over a decade now and I credit masks with transforming my sleep. I can drop off pretty much anywhere thanks to the super-cheap eye mask I take on every single trip.

The humble eye mask needs no improvement in my opinion but as a sleep writer I'm always trying things to help my rest, whether that's the joy of testing the best mattress for my sleep style or the misery of taping my mouth shut.

And I was intrigued by the concept of headphone sleep masks, which use Bluetooth speakers to combine light blocking with immersive sound.

After several nights of testing the sleep mask I've been pleasantly surprised and I might have found a new must-have for my carry-on.

The headphone sleep mask I tried

(Image credit: Future)

Headphone sleep masks are pretty self-explanatory — this is an eye mask with integrated headphones.

There are numerous options available on Amazon but MUSICOZY is by far the most popular (the eye mask I opted for has upwards of 18,000 reviews, largely positive.)

From the front, the MUSICOZY looks like almost any other blackout eye mask, apart from the control panel in the middle.

Tucked inside the mask are two thin speakers, designed to sit over the ear. Using a Bluetooth connection, you can pair your mask to your phone, pumping music into your ear while you sleep without disrupting your comfort.

MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband: from $29.99 Amazon US / £25.99 Amazon UK

Established in 2012, MUSICOZY sells Bluetooth sleep masks to customers in both the US and UK. Available in a range of colors (as well as a few different styles, for different face shapes) the MUSICOZY mask uses breathable materials to prevent overheating while the adjustable strap allows you to tighten the mask to a perfect fit.

My first thoughts on the MUSICOZY headphone sleep mask

My first thought after putting the MUSICOZY sleep mask was "wow, this is dark."

That's a good thing. The primary goal of any eye mask is, in my opinion, to block out light. If it can't, it's not a good eye mask regardless of whatever else it has to offer.

Next came the set-up. Okay, I took the MUSICOZY off my head for this but honestly? I could have done most of it in the dark.

(Image credit: Future)

Only three buttons are needed to activate the MUSICOZY and they're intuitive to use. I paired the mask quickly to my phone and after minimal fussing, music was pumping through the speakers.

Admittedly the sound quality isn't fantastic. We review the best headphones at Tom's Guide and I doubt the MUSICOZY would crack the top 100.

But that's less of an issue that you might expect. For white noise, soothing sleep sounds and calming background music, the MUSICOZY's sound quality is good enough.

Then it was time to go to sleep. MUSICOZY promises the headphone eye mask is designed for side sleepers. After a bit of wiggling I managed to get ear, mask and speaker into a semi-comfortable position.

(Image credit: Future)

However, with my left ear pressed against the speaker, the music was significantly louder on one side and after a full night lying on the MUSICOZY, my left ear was sore in the morning.

Which is why I probably won't be using the MUSICOZY every night. But I will be using it next time I travel — it's ideal for helping you sleep on the go.

Why the MUSICOZY headphone eye mask is my new travel companion

I have a multi-hour road trip coming up (as a passenger) and I can't wait to strap the MUSICOZY to my face and completely disengage from everyone else in the car. Here's why...

1. The light blocking is exceptional

I tried the MUSICOZY eye mask in bright sunshine and dark night and the effect was the same: pitch black.

The interior of the headband features padded molding around the eye with a soft nose barrier that can be prodded into place for total blackout.

Image 1 of 3 The speaker is very thin and can be removed for washing (Image credit: Future) The charging cable slips easily into the mask — it didn't bother me at all during the night (Image credit: Future) The easy controls are intuitive to use (Image credit: Future)

At the back, a Velcro band allows you to secure the eye mask tightly around your face, for no slipping no matter how much you toss and turn.

On public transport, the MUSICOZY can effectively block out other passengers (even if they are your own family).

2. It's lightweight and portable

High tech sleep aids can often be needlessly complicated but the MUSICOZY is small, sleek and easy to fit in your hand luggage (it even comes with its own pouch).

It also looks like any other sleep mask, meaning you won't feel self-conscious about strapping it to your face.

And it charges via USB-C (cable included), which means you can power up just about anywhere.

3. The surround sound effect is immersive

With the mask blocking out light and music playing right into your ears, the MUSICOZY is suitably enveloping. In my bedroom, it was like being tucked up in a cozy cocoon.

The effect is likely to be diminished in a public place but it should still help you block out the often unwelcome presence of total strangers when traveling.

It's hard to take a selfie when the blackout is so good (Image credit: Future)

And once you've reached your destination, the MUSICOZY can help a hotel feel like home.

If you're someone who struggles to fall asleep in new places, the combination of blackout and surround sound will help you feel like you're tucked up in your usual bed.

Would I recommend the MUSICOZY headphone sleep mask?

The biggest point in favor of the MUSICOZY is that it succeeds as an eye mask, blocking out light and staying secure on your face as you sleep.

As a headphone set, the MUSICOZY isn't great. But at under $30 that's not a surprise and the sound quality is best described as fine.

Admittedly I'm not much of an audio snob, but I could listen to my favorite songs happily. And as someone who used to burn through cheap earbuds, I've experienced worse.

(Image credit: Future)

Side sleepers and back sleepers should feel comfortable in the MUSICOZY, although it's best suited for back sleepers. This is standard for almost any high-tech eye mask, however, so it's not a point against the MUSICOZY.

But in my opinion, the MUSICOZY excels as a travel companion. Light, comfy and immersive, it helps you block out all the other people on your long-haul flight.

It's also affordable and while some users have found the battery ages poorly, it should still get you through several holiday weekends with the family...