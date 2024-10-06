Amazon Prime Day bedding deals October 2024: The 5 best early sales

October's Prime Day bedding deals officially start on Tuesday 8 October and will last until Wednesday 8 October, but we're already seeing some good early sales worth shopping today. Some of these are at Amazon itself, while a couple come from rival retailers and the brands themselves. Our favorite discount today is 32% off the Amazon Basics Down-Alternative 3-Piece Comforter Set, with a queen size set on sale for just $29.99 (was $40) at Amazon.

This year's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are serving up some deep discounts on other sleep accessories too, including pillows, bed sheets and weighted blankets – perfect for cozy Fall sleep. Brands like Tempur-Pedic, Nectar Sleep, and Cozy Earth are all running bedding sales to coincide with October's Prime Day, so now is a great time to stock up.

We'll be updating this page regularly with the best Amazon Prime Day bedding deals as they land between now and Wednesday 8 October, saving you the legwork of scouring all the different offers. And if you're looking to buy a new bed then many of the top recommendations in our guide to this year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets are also on sale right now. We're rounding up those deals in our Amazon Prime Day mattress deals guide.

Today's best bedding deals

Amazon Prime Day bedding deals October 2024: 5 best early sales

1. Amazon Basics Down-Alternative 3-Piece Comforter Set: from $40.02 $29.99 for Prime members at Amazon

Before the Prime Big Deal Days kicks off proper, we've got an early deal available on this 3-piece comforter set from Amazon Basics. While you shouldn't expect high-end comfort from this set, it certainly does look the part with its pinch pleat and piped edges. (Plus, Amazon shoppers seem to love it.) This saving applies to full/queen and king sizes, with prices as low as $29.99 after up to 32% off.

2. Tempur ProAir King Sheet Set: now $191.61 $116.86 for Prime members at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic is known for making some of the best memory foam mattresses, but the company also sells its bedding. This particular set is made with breathability in mind, as it's made with a blend of cotton and Tencel fibers. It's a great fit for a mattress that doesn't excel at regulating temperature on its own – Tempur-Pedic or otherwise. This early Prime Day savings doesn't shave that much off the regular sale price of $123, but it's still a solid deal for a name-brand king-size sheet set.

3. UGG Aimee Full-Queen Basic Comforter: now $109.44 $87.51 for Prime members at Amazon

UGG (yes, the footwear brand) has a bedding collection. This lightweight down alternative comforter comforter promises to be as comfy as 'your favorite pair of boots' – and it's OEKO-TEX Certified, ensuring it's made without harmful dyes or toxic chemicals. Prime members receive a 20% discount, and select customers may also qualify for an extra $5 off after an on-page coupon.

4. yescool 20lb. Queen Weighted Blanket in gray: now $45.99 $33.88 at Amazon

Weighted blankets are increasingly popular due to the comfort and warmth they provide. They've also been known to help alleviate anxiety and help those who struggle with restless sleep. The yescool weighted blanket is an affordable option for those who don't want to put down a lot of cash. A multitude of colors are available and they're also discounted, but we've found it for the lowest price in gray. Best of all: this deal is open to all Amazon shoppers, not just Prime members. Select customers may be able to cut an extra $8 off after on-page coupon.

5. Linenspa Cotton Terry Waterproof Queen Mattress Protector: now $19.99 $17 at Amazon

A mattress protector is a must if you want your mattress to last as long as possible. This one from Linenspa is made with soft cotton terry fabric and has a waterproof barrier to prevent spills and stains. Even if you have a lofty luxury mattress, the elastic band can stretch to fit beds as tall as 22". Ahead of Prime Day, you can grab it on sale for 15% off.

October's Amazon Prime Day bedding deals 2024: FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day October 2024?

Amazon's second Prime Day Event of 2024 takes place from Tuesday, October 8 to Wednesday, October 9. However, some early Prime Day Deals are available now, exclusively for Prime members.

Deals released during the early sales period may offer smaller discounts than those released during Prime Day proper, so you'll have to decide whether to snap up an early deal or wait to see what discounts are available next week.

Is Amazon Prime Day a good time to buy bedding?

It depends on what you're looking for. For premium bedding from the likes of Brooklinen and Tempur-Pedic, you're better off going directly to the manufacturer during sales periods like Black Friday. If you're after something more affordable — perhaps for a guest bed or spare bedding — then you can pick up some great bargains for less than $100 in Prime Day sales.

How do Prime Day deals work?

To qualify for Prime Day deals, you have to be an Amazon Prime member. However, you can sign up at any time. New members receive a 30-day free trial, while Amazon Prime Student accounts include the first six months free.

Access to exclusive sales and deals is just one Amazon Prime member benefit. Signing up for Amazon Prime also comes with a GrubHub membership, access to a vast media streaming library, discounts at Whole Foods, and much more.