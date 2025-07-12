Prime Day might be over but these 5 rival mattress deals are still live — starting from $128
You won't miss Prime Day with these mattress deals from Saatva, Helix and more
The longest Prime Day ever has been put to bed but this weekend's mattress deals are keeping us wide awake. You can still save 27% on mattresses for all sleep styles at Helix. Use code TOMS27 to score this Black Friday-esque deal.
Elsewhere, the best mattress we've tested is now 15% off in the Saatva flash sale. That's a saving of up to $449 off the handcrafted Classic mattress, a Saatva discount bigger than any we spotted during Prime Day.
1. Saatva Classic Mattress: twin was $1,399 now $1,190 at Saatva
We're constantly testing new beds but so far, none of them have been topped by the Saatva Classic as our favorite mattress. The best luxury mattress we've tested, the Classic comes in three firmness levels to suit all sleep styles, while the enhanced spinal support helps reduce back ache. After a seven month Saatva Classic mattress review period, our lead tester found her sleep had been "revolutionized", with no more nagging hip pain. There's 15% off in this weekend's Saatva mattress sale, although it's a flash deal — get it while it's hot. A queen is now $1,785 (was $2,099) and as well as an indulgent five-star mattress, you'll get a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.
2. Zinus Spa Sensations 10" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $359.99 now $128 at Walmart
Prime Day might be over but Walmart's rival mattress sale is running until the 13th and there are plenty of deals on cheap mattresses to browse. Our top pick is the Zinus Spa Sensations Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, now only $168 for a queen (was $288.) While this isn't quite the same model we tested for our Zinus Memory Foam Mattress review, we predict it delivers a similar level of plush comfort for side sleepers. There's no sleep trial but a 10-year warranty is included and we think this will make an excellent mattress for college students (good sleep can help you learn, you know.)
3. Helix Dawn mattress: twin was $998.66 now $729.03 at Helix
All the best mattresses for stomach sleepers emphasize support, keeping the lumbar lifted to prevent the back pain that can occur in this slightly-awkward sleep position. The Helix Dawn, featuring a sturdy spring base and firm foams, excels at support, as we discovered in our Helix Dawn mattress review. With code TOMS27 you can save 27% on everything in the Helix line-up (home to some of the best hybrid mattresses we've tested.) That reduces a queen from $1,332 to $972.36, with a limited lifetime warranty and a 100-night trial. Want something softer for side sleeping? Check out our Helix Midnight Mattress review, for a plusher hybrid at the same price.
4. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $619 now $399 at Cocoon by Sealy
You can go ahead and ignore the countdown on the Cocoon by Sealy website: this 35% off deal isn't going anywhere soon. But although you don't need to rush to secure the saving, if the heat has been ruining your sleep, you might want to act quickly to get your hands on one of the best cooling mattresses we've tested. Featuring PCM (Phase Change Material) to absorb and dissipate heat, in our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review we were impressed with the temperature regulation, particularly for a mid-range bed (a queen is only $699.) The firmer feel makes it a good choice for back sleepers and a free bedding bundle is included.
5. Birch Luxe Natural Mattress: twin was $1,624 now $1,185.52 at Birch
We recently tested the this mattress for our Birch Luxe Natural Mattress review and it's fast becoming one of our favorite organic mattresses. Using latex foams and wool comfort layers to create responsive pressure relief, the Birch Luxe is naturally breathable and highly supportive. We think it's best for stomach and back sleepers (side sleepers might prefer something plusher, like the Naturepedic Concerto mattress.) Code TOMS27 saves you 27% sitewide at Birch, reducing a queen to $1,915.52 (was $2,625) — and $843 off a king size. A free pillow set is included, alongside a 100-night trial and limited lifetime warranty.
