Prime Day might be over but these epic mattress deals are still live — save up to $1,020

Snoozed through Prime Day sales but still need a new bed? We've got you covered with this round up of top mattress sales still live today.

From 27% off Helix mattresses with code TOMS27 to savings of up to $1,020 in the Tempur-Pedic closeout sale, plus affordable options at Amazon, many of the best mattresses you can buy online are at great prices now.

We track and test mattresses all year round and while Prime Day isn't usually the absolute best time to shop for a new bed (that's Black Friday, if you're wondering), we've seen some pretty impressive deals this July on both luxury and affordable beds, with some prices matching the big Black Friday deals.

Without further ado, here's our pick of the best offers lingering post Prime Day sleep deals.

11 top mattress deals still live today

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: twin was from $1,399 now from $1,190 at Saatva

The 5 out of 5 star Saatva Classic mattress revolutionized our sleep editor Claire's sleep, helping her ward off hip pain and wake up feeling well-rested. And with three firmness levels to choose from, it's a mattress that appeals to nearly all sleep styles. There's 15% off all sizes of the game-changing Classic right now, which isn't the biggest Saatva mattress sale we've seen in recent weeks — that was $400 off — but possibly the best deal you'll see until at least Labor Day in September. So, if you're looking for a luxury bed to see you through warm summer nights (we awarded it full marks for temperature regulation) we suggest you snap up 15% off what is simply the best mattress online right now. A queen is $1,785 (was $2,099) and you get a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

4. Serta 12" Five Star Mattress: twin was $499 now $349.30 at Amazon

The new Serta Five Star Mattress is a budget hybrid designed to prevent lower back pain thanks to the use of zoned lumbar support. Even at full MSRP it is an affordable bed and the current Amazon deal makes it even better value for money. One of the few Prime Day deals still running, there's 30% off the 12" model, which is available in two firmness levels (plush pillow top and firm), knocking a queen size to $419.30 (was $599). We think that's a great price on a mattress made with CertiPUR-US materials and complete with a 10-year warranty. But this 'Limited Prime deal' might not stick around for long, so take advantage of the saving while you can.

5. Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress: twin was $1,116 now $1,046.25 at Amazon

This hybrid mattress is built with specialist cooling technology akin to some of the best cooling beds of the year. Its open-cell adaptive foam is breathable and infused with cooling gel and graphite for improved temperature regulation and contouring support. Whether you shop at Amazon or Tuft & Needle you can bag a queen for the discounted price of $1,496.25 now (full price $1,774,94) — one of the best prices we've seen on this bed. And it comes with a 100-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.

6. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress: twin long was from $1,699 now from $1,189.30 at Tempur-Pedic Outlet

Although it may not be the newest model, this previous generation of the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress is still an incredibly supportive and comfortable bed from one of our favorite mattress brands. Our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review team agreed its standout feature is pressure relief thanks to the responsiveness of Tempur-Material foams and, combined with a supportive base, it excels at soothing aching joints. Shop while stocks last at Tempur-Pedic outlet to score up to $1,019.40 on this luxury bed. You can snap up a queen size for $1,539.30 (was $2,199). While a 10-year warranty applies, there is no return period in this closeout sale.

7. EGOHOME 12" Mattress (queen): was $429 now $329 at Amazon

The EGOHOME mattress is a memory foam bed in a box built with copper gel foam, CoolFlex foam, support foam and a breathable graphene cover to bring you cool sleep along with the cradling, hugging feel of memory foam. Our reviewer says: "The all-foam bed delivers sink-in comfort on a budget without skimping on support for back, front, and side sleepers." Only the queen size is discounted at Amazon right now at $329.99 (was $429.99.) It was slightly cheaper during Prime Day but the current offer is $40 less than the usual sale price (and you don't need to be a Prime member to save.)