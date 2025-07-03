I'm a bedding expert — 3 cooling body pillows I'd buy in the 4th of July sales to beat the heat

One of my favorite ways to sleep is to curl up on my side under a cozy duvet cocoon. Comfortable? Yes. However, when the temperature soars up to 28°C (82.4 F) in the summer, it's also stiflingly hot.



As a bedding product tester, I recently tried swapping my duvet for a cooling body pillow and it kept me cool and comfortable all night long. And in even better news, you can buy your own cooling body pillow for less in the 4th of July sleep sales. One of my favorites is the Coop Cool+ Body Pillow, down to $135.20 at Coop Sleep Goods from $169.

Like the best cooling pillow, the full-body counterpart incorporates specialist tech like cooling gel-infused shredded foam, moisture-wicking breathable cover and more, which prevents overheating and nightsweats.

Body pillows are rarer in the market than your regular bed pillows and therefore trickier to discern the good ones from the bad. This is why I have rounded up three of the deals I recommend to make your search easier. Let's go...



(Psst, still shopping for other sleep deals? We're also tracking the best 4th of July mattress and bedding deals live as they drop.)

1. Coop Cool+ Body Pillow: was from $169 now from $135.20 at Coop Sleep Goods

Coop is a brand featured not once but twice in our guide to the best pillow of the year, under the adjustable and cooling categories. Purely because they have nailed both and have crafted products suitable for all sleeping styles and body types. The recently launched Cool+ Cooling Body Pillow is no exception with its cooling gel-infused memory foam and microfiber adjustable fill. It also comes in a cool-to-touch with moisture-wicking liners on the side. With this you can say goodbye to awkward sleep postures, overheating and nightsweats. Grab this now at 20% off for 4th of July (which drops the MSRP $169 to $135.20) along with sleep benefits like: 100-night sleep trial, 5-year warranty and free shipping. User score: ★★★★½ (based on 6 reviews)

2. Cozy Earth Bamboo Down Alternative Body Pillow: was from $313 now from $219 at Cozy Earth

While this does not include actively cooling elements, this body pillow from Cozy Earth recreates the plush softness and temperature regulation of natural down. The secret here is the hypoallergenic bamboo and recycled polyester fill, which also wicks away any moisture, ensuring a cool and dry sleep all night. So if you prefer something for year-round use without dedicated cooling options, the Cozy Earth Bamboo Down Alternative Body Pillow is an ideal pick. You can now save up to 30% off for 4th of July, which lowers the price significantly $219 from $313. User score: ★★★★★(based on over 80 reviews)