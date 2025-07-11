Forget counting sheep, I've been counting Prime deals — and it's these 7 under $17 that'll help you sleep better

Part of my job is tracking sleep sales and in the past week I've scrolled through so many Prime Day deals I'll be dreaming of Amazon listings. But at least I will be dreaming (and sleeping soundly) with these offers for better sleep under $17 — the Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs for just $16.95 are already in my cart.

From affordable eye masks to an elegant pillow spray that will make you feel like you're drifting off in a five-star hotel, these savings can improve your sleep and give you change from a twenty.

It's the last day of the longest Prime Day sales event ever but there's still time to snag the best Prime Day sleep and mattress deals. These are the sleep deals your cart is missing.

1. Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was $27.95 now $16.95 at Amazon

For those who prefer to sleep in total silence, the Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs can block out the sound of busy roads, noisy neighbors and even your roommate on the night shift. Each set comes with four different sized ear tips (for every ear shape) plus a carry case (so you can doze on the train). Prime members can save up to 39%, reducing the Quiet Ear Plugs to just $16.95.

2. Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask: was $8.99 now from $5 at Amazon

The humble eye mask is an unsung sleep hero, blocking out light to create optimum sleep conditions whether you're at home or on the go. The Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask has over 60,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, the lightweight build is designed to be both portable and comfortable, and Prime Day savings bring the price as low as $5, depending on your preferred color. I have a similar sleep mask at home and I use it every night. It's also the first thing I pack when going on vacation because if I don't have my eye mask, no matter how comfy the hotel mattress is, I'll struggle to sleep.

3. samply Hot Water Bottle: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

Although the perfect temperature for sleep is on the lower side (the body naturally cools at bedtime), I rely on my hot water bottle in winter to ensure that when I climb into bed, it isn't like snuggling up in the freezer. And as I've discovered, you can also fill your hot water bottle with cold water in order to sleep cooler in the summer. The samply Hot Water Bottle is a simple and affordable choice that comes in a variety of color options, and over 13,000 Amazon customer reviews.

4. Luna Orthopedic Knee Pillow: was $25.97 now from $16 at Amazon

Orthopedic knee pillows feature an unusual cutout, dipping in the middle to accommodate your knees. They're designed to encourage good sleep posture in side sleepers and can also be used to reduce pressure build up — my mom has aching knees and an orthopedic pillow helps her sleep through the night. The Luna pillow uses memory foam to provide cushioning and while the budget-friendly build likely isn't as durable as pricier alternatives, it's a great choice if you've never used a knee pillow but are curious about the benefits.

5. MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones: was $25.99 now $15.19 at Amazon

The MUSICOZY Bluetooth Sleep Headphones can connect to your phone to play relaxing sounds directly into your ear as you drift off, without the discomfort of headphones pressing into your pillow. I tested a MUSICOZY Bluetooth Eye mask and the total blackout combined with the surround sound made for a cozy cocoon. It's a must for long-haul flights and road trips. Prime Day members can enjoy up to 42% off and there's a variety of colors to choose from — the black is the best deal but I'm partial to the Wine Red.

6. Breathe Right Extra Strength Nasal Strips: was $19.99 now $13.89 at Amazon

We think $13.98 is an excellent price to pay for some marital harmony, particularly if your snoring is keeping your partner awake. Nasal strips hold the nostrils open to improve air flow so you can breathe easier, and a member of our sleep team found these Breathe Right strips effectively quietened her snoring. I've also used them when a blocked nose was keeping me awake and they're the only thing that helped me sleep with a cold.