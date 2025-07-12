3 epic Prime Day mattress deals you won't see again until Black Friday — don't miss your chance to sleep better for less
With prices from $128, you'll have nightmares if you miss these huge Nectar, Siena and DreamCloud Prime Day deals
It's the final day of this year's Amazon Prime Day sales event and your last chance to get these epic mattress deals into your basket and onto your bed frame. Savings like a queen DreamCloud Hybrid for $549 at Amazon are not to be missed.
I track mattress sales for a living and Prime Day has impressed me with deals on many of the best mattresses you can buy in 2025. I've been hands-on with every mattress featured below and I think they're excellent value for money.
And that statement is even more true than usual with these last minute Amazon Prime Day sleep and mattress deals. These are the offers to browse before bedtime tonight, so you can sleep well for less the rest of this year and beyond.
1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $349 now $282.15 at Amazon
There are two deals on the Nectar mattress, one of the best memory foam mattresses we've tested, and they're both worth your time. First, the original Nectar Mattress. This older model earned high praise in our Nectar Mattress review for it's crowd-pleasing comfort and medium-firm support. If you wan't a twin XL, full, or Cal king size mattress and budget is your top priority, opt for this deal. Second, there's the Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress. This newer model has the same great features of the original plus better temperature control and motion isolation. At $537 (was $649) this is the best price we've seen for a queen, and the twin and king deals are equally excellent. This is also the option to choose if you want a higher quality mattress overall. Both deals come with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.
2. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: twin was $419 now $319 at Amazon
The DreamCloud is the best mattress in a box you can buy online, delivering support, comfort and a touch of luxury. It also rates among the best hybrid mattresses we've tested, particularly when it comes to value for money. And it's cheaper than usual right now, as Prime members can pick up a queen for $549 (was $665) — it's lowest price this year. Our DreamCloud Mattress review team found it took a few weeks to break in but after this initial period, it delivered luxurious support for most sleep styles. As with the Nectar, there are two deals to shop now: the recently revamped Classic Hybrid is now $594 for a queen at DreamCloud. Both models come with a 365-night trial and forever warranty.
3. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $199 now $149 at Amazon
The Siena is our favorite cheap mattress, an affordable all-foam that goes beyond it's low price point to deliver head-to-toe support. Our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team found it firmer than expected, making it a strong pick for back and stomach sleepers, although too hard for most side sleepers. In the Prime Day sale a queen is cheaper than Black Friday, reduced to just $278 (was $349.) You'll also get a 180-night trial and 10-year warranty, which are good benefits for the price bracket.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
