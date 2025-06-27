Don't sleep naked — 7 top tips for sleeping better in a heatwave

As soon as the summer heat hits many of us are tempted to lift the blinds, throw open the windows and strip off.

But your neighbors won't be the only ones grateful you kept the curtains closed and your clothes on — your sleep might thank you for it as well.

The best tips and tricks for sleeping in the heat often appear to go against common sense. But to keep your room cool it really is better to shut the windows and curtains.

Below we're rounding up all our most effective (and most unexpected) sleep tips to use next time the heatwave is keeping you up.

7 tips and tricks for sleeping better in the heat

1. Keep your window closed during the day...

We often assume opening a window will help a room cool down by allowing fresh air in. But during a heat wave, the air flooding through your open window is hot, causing the overall temperature indoors to rise.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keep the heat outside by shutting your window during the warmest part of the day. You can open it in the evening when the temperatures have dropped.

2. And your curtains

While we do recommend opening your curtains first thing in the morning (the light helps get your body clock going) once you've enjoyed your share of sunlight, it's time to close them back up.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Closing the curtains or blinds means you avoid the warming effect of the sun glaring directly on your (hopefully closed, see the tip above) window.

When the sun starts to sink and the temperatures are trending downwards, you can open back up again to help cooler air circulate.

3. Don't sleep naked

We're fans of PJs on the Tom's Guide sleep team (pajamas are a must when testing a new mattress) and we generally wouldn't question what you choose to wear to bed, whether it's a Dickensian night gown or opting to be completely in the buff.

But while the temptation is to strip off in the summer, you can actually sleep cooler in a heatwave by putting clothes on.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleeping naked causes warm sweat to stick to your skin, which heats you up. Pajamas, on the other hand, soak up the sweat to cool you down.

4. In fact, consider wearing your socks to bed

Our Sleep Editor thought wearing socks in the heat sounded "repulsive" but after trying this tip out, she had to agree that wearing socks can help you sleep cool.

Wearing socks does warm your feet but this in turn causes the blood vessels there to dilate. This tells your body it's time for heat to start moving outwards, lowering your overall temperature.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By the way, we're not talking about the gross, sweaty socks you've been wearing to walk about in the summer heat. Keeping those on all night is bad for your mattress (and your feet.) Change into a fresh pair of socks made from breathable materials.

5. Take a warm shower

A warm shower before bed is a relaxing way to slip into your bedtime routine and to wash away the pollen, sunscreen or even self tan that might ruin your mattress.

And in summer, it might also help you sleep cool.

Although the heat of the shower warms you up initially, once you step out of the spray your body temperature drops, making you feel cooler before climbing into bed. This can help with the production of sleep-inducing hormones.

Expert advice says that to make the most of the temperature regulating effects of a warm shower, ideally time it for about an hour ahead of your bedtime.

6. Start sleeping with a top sheet

The top sheet, or flat sheet, is already a controversial bedding item (some think they are unnecessary), and when you're stifling in the summer heat adding an extra layer to your bed set up seems like the opposite of a good idea.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, sleeping with a top sheet (and just a top sheet) in summer provides a breathable covering that feels cozy but not warm.

If you're one of those people that needs to feel tucked in to go to sleep, ditching your blankets and duvet and opting to sleep with just a top sheet in summer may be the perfect solution for even a warm night.

Yet another win for the unfairly maligned flat sheet...

7. Break out the hot water bottle

... but not for hot water. Sorry for the bait and switch, but in summer, you might want to turn your hot water bottle into a giant ice pack.

Simply fill your water bottle with water and pop it into the freezer. When it's time for bed your hot water will provide an immediate hit of cool.

Prepare for the heat with a cooling bed set up

The perfect temperature for sleep is considered to be around 65 to 70 °F (18 to 21 °C) and if a summer heatwave has transformed your bedroom into a sauna, you might find it impossible to drift off.

The tips above can help fight rising temperatures in your bedroom (and prevent you from making the some cooling mistakes) but for a long-term solution, consider investing in the best cooling mattresses.

(Image credit: Future)

These mattresses use everything from heat wicking materials (such as GlacioTex or Phase Change Material) to high-tech active cooling (such as the Eight Sleep system) to keep your the right temperature.

Cooling bedding can keep you cozy but not warm, while switching your pillow can help those who feel like they're always searching for the cold side.