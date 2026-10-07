Amazon has deals on everything you need to boost your sleep, mood and energy this winter — sale ends today
Give your sleep (and your mood) the boost it needs this winter with these cozy October Prime Day deals, starting from $7
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.
Anyone else feeling rundown? Dark mornings, early evenings and the looming pressure of the holidays can do a number on your sleep and wellbeing. You need a nice, long week off — or, failing that, these mood-boosting deals from Amazon.
I'm in the process of turning my bedroom into the perfect winter hideaway, a place to retreat to when I need to wind-down. To do so, I've been scouring Day 2 of Amazon Prime Deals to find the biggest offers on circadian friendly lighting, soothing weighted blankets, and the best stress-busting sleep and wellness tech.
With only today left to shop this October's Amazon Prime sleep and mattress sales, these deals aren't going to stick around. But the good night's sleep you get from these top-rated cozy sleep essentials? That will last all winter. Here's what I recommend...
The best sunrise alarm clock we've tested, the Hatch Restore 3 gradually fills the room with light to help you wake up fresh even on dark mornings. It's a brighter start (literally) to those dreary winter days. Sales are rare, so don't miss out on your chance to get the Restore 3 for just $135.99 (was $169.99).
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Wrapping your arms around a body pillow can give you the warm glow of a hug, without having to bother anyone else trying to sleep. Plus, they can help side sleepers enjoy a more comfortable body position overnight. This cooling option from BEDELITE should deliver a cozy hug without any overheating, for just $31,34.
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Light therapy lamps simulate bright blue natural sunlight to increase serotonin production and reduce the impact of SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder). I swear by my SAD lamp in the winter for giving me a kickstart to the day — this option from Verilux is down to $52.49 in the Prime Day sale (was $69.99) and comes with four brightness settings.
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I've been testing a weighted eye mask and there's nothing like it for soothing your eyes after a long day of looking at screens. Nodpod's patented version comes in a variety of colors from just $30.40 and is designed to target key pressure points to help you fall asleep faster.
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During Fall and winter when mornings are darker, Light Therapy Glasses help you get the recommended dose of blue light straight after waking. The Luminette 3 have the same 10,000 lux output as a light therapy lamp, but they're more convenient – pop them on and go about your morning. They're over $40 off in October's Prime Day sale and worth the investment if you struggle with morning grogginess (sleep inertia).
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Sleepy teas are best drunk around 90 minutes from when you plan on going to bed, to avoid any late-night trips to the bathroom. This Celestial Seasonings brew is a cult favorite, and one our Managing Editor drinks most nights. Two of the biggest sorporific superstars, valerian and chamomile, are in the mix here to help you feel relaxed and calm, ready for sleep.
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Another cult classic, this natural pillow spray is packed with lavender, chamomile and vetivert essential oils to help you unwind for sleep. Pillow sprays work best when you use them as part of your bedtime routine, as, over time, they then become a sleep 'cue' that your brain recognizes. Ideal for people struggling with insomnia. It's always on sale during Amazon's Prime Day deals event, and $10 is a good reason to stock up.
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Dark winter evenings mean more time spent indoors with the lights on, but bright bulbs can mess around with your circadian rhythm by increasing cortisol production. Swap your bedroom light for amber hues — like this LED light bulb set from Neporal for just $7.19 — and enjoy the sleep-friendly effect of warmer lighting.
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Using gentle weights to distribute pressure across the body and ease anxiety, the best weighted blankets are a cozy season essential. Prices for the Bare Home blanket start at $42.79 (for the 7lb design) and there are plenty of color options to suit your decor. Weight is an important factor here; the blanket should weigh roughly 10% of your total body weight and shouldn't be used by children.
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Meditative breathing soothes the body and the mind, and regular practice has been shown to improve sleep. This light-up Breathing Pal is your meditation helping hand, offering visual cues to keep your breathing calm and even. Yes, it's for kids but who couldn't use a friendly face when you're trying to destress? Prices start at $14.41 in the Prime Day sale, and there are different options to choose from.
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The Bedsure Electric Blanket has six heating levels and a soft flannel finish to keep you warm throughout winter. Available in a range of sizes and colors, prices start at $35.12 for the throw in Grey. With a minimal electrical output, heated blankets are a good way to stay warm without turning the heating up.
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A good pillow really can make or break your sleep and the Coop Original is the best pillow we've tested. The adjustable design makes it suitable for all sleep styles, as you can add or remove the fill depending on your needs. Amazon is matching Coop's 20% off deal, bringing the Original Pillow down to just $71.20 (was $89) — that's one of the lowest prices we've seen.
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In winter you might be tempted to pile your bed with thick flannel sheets. Don't — you're likely to wake up sweaty and uncomfortable at 3 a.m. Instead, opt for a breathable set, like these Eucalyptus sheets from SiJo. They rate among some of the best bed sheets we've tested and there are discounts across the color and size options.
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The best sleep headphones serve a dual purpose. First, you can use them to block out disruptive noise, such as traffic and snoring. Second, you can use them to immerse yourself in your favorite soothing sounds, from guided meditations to white noise. This is a rare sale from Soundcore, reducing the slim A30 earbuds to just $159.99 — and they come with ANC.
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Dark showering is the latest viral sleep craze to hit TikTok but it comes with some good credentials to back it up. Evening showers help you wind-down before bed but the bright lights found in most bathrooms can make you feel alert. Swap your overhead light for an amber lamp — like this option from EZVALO for just $26.99 — and turn your bathroom into a spa.
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Designed to activate your parasympathetic nervous system, vagus nerve stimulators have been the big thing in sleep tech this year. The Pulsetto is one of the drivers behind the trend, a neck band that delivers gentle pulses to ease stress and induce calm. Try it for yourself this Big Deal Day, with the Pulsetto Fit reduced from $289 to $249.
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A pre-bed doomscroll can leave your head filled with racing thoughts, right when you're trying to switch off. Scrolly aims to put a stop to that, blocking access to your apps until you physically turn him off. At just $35.96 in the sale (was $44.95), this will also make a good gift for that person who always swears they're deleting social media any day now.
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Weighred stuffed toys are a little pick me up for gloomy days — the soft feel and gentle pressure recreate a hug. I've been charmed by this sloth from Mewaii (now reduced from $25.49 to $29.99) but there are plenty of options depending on your favorite animal — like this seasonally appropriate black cat.
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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