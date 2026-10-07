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Anyone else feeling rundown? Dark mornings, early evenings and the looming pressure of the holidays can do a number on your sleep and wellbeing. You need a nice, long week off — or, failing that, these mood-boosting deals from Amazon.

I'm in the process of turning my bedroom into the perfect winter hideaway, a place to retreat to when I need to wind-down. To do so, I've been scouring Day 2 of Amazon Prime Deals to find the biggest offers on circadian friendly lighting, soothing weighted blankets, and the best stress-busting sleep and wellness tech.

With only today left to shop this October's Amazon Prime sleep and mattress sales, these deals aren't going to stick around. But the good night's sleep you get from these top-rated cozy sleep essentials? That will last all winter. Here's what I recommend...

BEDELITE Cooling Body Pillow: was $39.99 now $31.34 at Amazon Wrapping your arms around a body pillow can give you the warm glow of a hug, without having to bother anyone else trying to sleep. Plus, they can help side sleepers enjoy a more comfortable body position overnight. This cooling option from BEDELITE should deliver a cozy hug without any overheating, for just $31,34. Read more Read less ▼

Verilux HappyLight Luxe: was $69.99 now $52.49 at Amazon Light therapy lamps simulate bright blue natural sunlight to increase serotonin production and reduce the impact of SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder). I swear by my SAD lamp in the winter for giving me a kickstart to the day — this option from Verilux is down to $52.49 in the Prime Day sale (was $69.99) and comes with four brightness settings. Read more Read less ▼

Nodpod Weighted Eye Mask: was $38 now $30.40 at Amazon I've been testing a weighted eye mask and there's nothing like it for soothing your eyes after a long day of looking at screens. Nodpod's patented version comes in a variety of colors from just $30.40 and is designed to target key pressure points to help you fall asleep faster. Read more Read less ▼

Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Extra Herbal Tea (6 Boxes): was $27.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Sleepy teas are best drunk around 90 minutes from when you plan on going to bed, to avoid any late-night trips to the bathroom. This Celestial Seasonings brew is a cult favorite, and one our Managing Editor drinks most nights. Two of the biggest sorporific superstars, valerian and chamomile, are in the mix here to help you feel relaxed and calm, ready for sleep. Read more Read less ▼

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray: was $33 now $23 at Amazon Another cult classic, this natural pillow spray is packed with lavender, chamomile and vetivert essential oils to help you unwind for sleep. Pillow sprays work best when you use them as part of your bedtime routine, as, over time, they then become a sleep 'cue' that your brain recognizes. Ideal for people struggling with insomnia. It's always on sale during Amazon's Prime Day deals event, and $10 is a good reason to stock up. Read more Read less ▼

BareHome Cotton Weighted Blanket: was $75.99 now $50.34 at Amazon Using gentle weights to distribute pressure across the body and ease anxiety, the best weighted blankets are a cozy season essential. Prices for the Bare Home blanket start at $42.79 (for the 7lb design) and there are plenty of color options to suit your decor. Weight is an important factor here; the blanket should weigh roughly 10% of your total body weight and shouldn't be used by children. Read more Read less ▼

The Pal Company Breathing Pal: was $16.95 now $14.41 at Amazon Meditative breathing soothes the body and the mind, and regular practice has been shown to improve sleep. This light-up Breathing Pal is your meditation helping hand, offering visual cues to keep your breathing calm and even. Yes, it's for kids but who couldn't use a friendly face when you're trying to destress? Prices start at $14.41 in the Prime Day sale, and there are different options to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

Soundcore Sleep A30: was $229 now $159.99 at Amazon The best sleep headphones serve a dual purpose. First, you can use them to block out disruptive noise, such as traffic and snoring. Second, you can use them to immerse yourself in your favorite soothing sounds, from guided meditations to white noise. This is a rare sale from Soundcore, reducing the slim A30 earbuds to just $159.99 — and they come with ANC. Read more Read less ▼

Scrolly Phone Access Blocker: was $44.95 now $35.96 at Amazon A pre-bed doomscroll can leave your head filled with racing thoughts, right when you're trying to switch off. Scrolly aims to put a stop to that, blocking access to your apps until you physically turn him off. At just $35.96 in the sale (was $44.95), this will also make a good gift for that person who always swears they're deleting social media any day now. Read more Read less ▼

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